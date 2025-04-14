AFC Notes: Evan Engram, Geno Smith, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

New Broncos TE Evan Engram said that he is looking forward to playing with QB Bo Nix and helping the team end its eight-year playoff drought by playing the Joker role in HC Sean Payton‘s offense.

“He has everything that it takes to be great in this league,” Engram said of Nix, via DNVR’s Bennie Fowler. “The biggest thing that stood out to me was his presence in the pocket. He’s very calm, very collected. When the pocket does breakdown, the plays he can make on his feet while having his eyes downfield is something that you have to continue to put great talent around because that is a weapon. That is a true weapon.” “That was really the first time I was truly recruited since coming out of high school,” Engram continued. “You know us football players, that recruitment is big because there are teams, there are these organizations, these franchises or institutions that are asking you to bring your talents to that place. That means a lot to me. Sitting down with Sean, it felt right. Everything kind of clicked. Everything just felt like this was the place for me. The vision that he has for that is the Joker role. I love the narrative of the superhero, the supervillains, I love superhero stuff. … I love creating that narrative for myself to put a little bit of healthy pressure on me, too. That’s something I’m going to fully embrace. Whatever I’m asked to do, I’m going to do it to the best of my ability.”

Chiefs

Chiefs WR Rashee Rice announced that he’s been cleared to run routes in his recovery from an ACL tear.

“They just cleared the kid for the route tree!” Rice said, via Chiefs Wire. “Thank you to the man up above!”

Raiders

Raiders QB Geno Smith wants to be a leader on the team’s offense, similar to the role that DE Maxx Crosby plays on defense.

“When we played them in Seattle two or three years ago, he was such a pest,” Smith said. “I felt like every play he was hitting me some way, just finding a way to get to the quarterback. I’ve always been a big fan of his. When we were on the field playing against each other we were kind of laughing, joking with each other. I told him, ‘You’re not getting a sack today.’ He was like, ‘I’m coming. I’m going to get to you.’ He played hard the entire game. I was really, really impressed by that. Then you get a chance to meet him, to see the kind of guy he is, that’s the way you want to lead the organization. A guy who’s going to work, he’s going to play hard, be professional, do all the right things, set the example, set the tone for the other guys, for the young guys. When you’ve got a guy like Maxx, the sky’s the limit.”