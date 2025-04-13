Broncos WR Courtland Sutton Optimistic About Extension Talks

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton said recently he’s optimistic about the state of negotiations with the team.

The veteran receiver is entering the final year of his contract and looking for a new deal after a strong 2024 season as the top target for the offense.

“My team has had a really good conversation with the guys up there in the front office, and I think it’s working in the right direction,” Sutton told Parker Gabriel of the Denver Post. “Ultimately, you just want to know you’re working in the right direction. I think they see and have seen what I’ve brought to the team. I’m open and optimistic about the fact that I’ll be able to be here for the rest of my career.”

Sutton added he plans to attend OTAs when those get started later this month, which is a great sign that things are better between him and the team than last offseason, when he was also seeking an adjustment to his contract.

“One of the biggest things is the season we had last year was amazing, and leaning into that and wanting to build on that and not wanting to take any steps back from that, I think the offseason is a big part of that,” Sutton said. “And then obviously us having a quarterback. Man, going into the offseason knowing, “this is going to be our quarterback of the future — being able to build on that and having that consistency and that foundation already set going into the offseason is amazing.”

Broncos GM George Paton said earlier this offseason they planned to meet with Sutton’s team to discuss an extension.

“Courtland is one of our guys. Team captain. I have said this for a couple of years in a row. We want him here. We will have those discussions at the right time,” Paton said, via Troy Renck of the Denver Post. “We will meet with his agent here.”

“We felt like he had a really good season. He is important to what we are doing,” Payton added. “All of those (discussions with the agent) will happen in time.”

Sutton, 29, was taken with the No. 40 overall pick out of SMU by the Broncos in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $7,071,926 contract that included a $3,223,320 signing bonus when he agreed to a four-year, $60.8 million extension.

Sutton held out of voluntary OTAs in 2024, leading Denver to restructure his contract to create $9.5 million in cap space and add some additional incentives. Sutton is set to make a base salary of $13.5 million in the final year of his deal in 2025.

In 2024, Sutton appeared in all 17 games for the Broncos and caught 81 passes on 135 targets for 1,081 yards and eight touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Sutton and the Broncos as the news is available.