AFC Notes: Marquise Brown, Xavien Howard, Gus Edwards, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

According to ESPN’s Turron Davenport, the Broncos had serious interest in CB Kristian Fulton and made him an offer before he agreed to sign with the Chargers.

and made him an offer before he agreed to sign with the Chargers. Broncos HC Sean Payton is “quite enamored” with Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy , per KFAN’s Paul Allen. Currently slotted to pick 12th overall, the Broncos might have to move up to number four if they want to take McCarthy.

is “quite enamored” with Michigan QB , per KFAN’s Paul Allen. Currently slotted to pick 12th overall, the Broncos might have to move up to number four if they want to take McCarthy. The Broncos held local visits with Wyoming TE Treyton Welch and Colorado OLB Jordan Domineck, per Mike Klis of 9News.

Chargers

Chargers GM Joe Hortiz envisions RB Gus Edwards as being a three-down back.

“He’s the bell cow, the goal line [guy], the finisher,” Hortiz said, via PFT. “The right mentality for what we’re looking to do here. I told you we wanted to be bigger, play a physical style of football on both sides of the ball and he helps us do that.”

Chiefs

Chiefs WR Marquise Brown feels he can stretch the field and will pair well with the other offensive players in Kansas City like Travis Kelce, Rashee Rice and Kadarius Toney.

“I feel like I can move around and do different things and stretch the field, and there are guys here,” Brown said, via ChiefsWire. “Guys [like], [Travis] Kelce, the running backs, [Rashee] Rice, [Kadarius] Toney. There are weapons here. I just feel like I can come in [and] my game can complement the guys they have here. And Coach [Andy] Reid, he’s a mastermind, and Patrick Mahomes. I’m excited to work with everyone.”

Brown thinks the Chiefs’ system will help “showcase my skill set” and still has niches to his game he still hasn’t shown.

“Being in this system, I feel like I’ll be able to showcase my skill set; I still feel like there’s a lot of my game that I really haven’t got to show people,” said Brown. “That’s probably what I’m excited about the most being here; it’s to just put my best foot forward and show what I can do.”

Brown said HC Andy Reid‘s record “speaks for itself” and Kansas City didn’t need a big pitch to convince him about signing.

“I mean, his track record really speaks for itself. He don’t really gotta pitch you on anything,” said Brown. “Real talk about what’s gonna happen, what was going on? That’s pretty much what landed me here.”

Former Dolphins CB Xavien Howard is a name to watch for the Chiefs after trading CB L’Jarius Sneed , according to Matt Lombardo.

is a name to watch for the Chiefs after trading CB , according to Matt Lombardo. The Chiefs are hosting a top-30 visit for Northern Iowa DT Khristian Boyd, per Ryan Fowler.