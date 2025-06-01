AFC Notes: Mason Rudolph, Jermaine Burton, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals HC Zac Taylor is proud of the way WR Jermaine Burton has attacked this offseason following a turbulent rookie season.

“All he can handle is the present at this point,” Taylor said, via PFT. “I think he’s done a good job of that this offseason. He’s been in the building. He’s in the building outside of work hours, doing his own thing, prehabbing to get his body right. He has attacked practice the right way, and that is what you can control right now, so I appreciate that much.”

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh called the release of K Justin Tucker a “complex” decision: “We’ve got to get a football team ready and we have to have a kicker ready to go.” (Jeff Zrebiec)

will join the team post-June 1st in NT ’s roster spot. (Zrebiec) Harbaugh said that pass rusher Odafe Oweh added 12 to 15 lbs of muscle this offseason. (Zrebiec)

added 12 to 15 lbs of muscle this offseason. (Zrebiec) As for S Ar’Darius Washington, Harbaugh noted he had a clean Achilles tear and is aiming to return in November or December. (Zrebiec)

Steelers

Steelers QB Mason Rudolph said he jumped at the opportunity to rejoin Pittsburgh after being given the opportunity.

“I just think it’s a special place,” Rudolph said, via the team’s website. “You know, I’ve got a lot of great friends and teammates here, a lot of comfortability with (head coach) Mike T(omlin) and the staff, and (general manager) Omar (Khan) put together a great roster. Who wouldn’t want to be a part of this team and this offense?”

Rudolph isn’t worried about the team potentially adding another quarterback this offseason that could challenge him for the starting spot.

“That’s nothing new to me. There’s been constant noise,” Rudolph said of the Steelers potentially adding another veteran quarterback at some point. “That is the nature of the NFL. So I am used to that for a long time. Now I’m doing nothing but being the best I can be to help our team get better this spring.”

Rudolph added that OC Arthur Smith has been a great coach during his transition back to the Steelers.

“He’s very detail-oriented,” Rudolph said of Smith. “I think he’s a good teacher in the install room. He’s been very clear to guys. Obviously you guys know he loves to pound the rock play-action. But he’s also got a great collection of good drop-back pass concepts that I like. I think it fits my game, and it’s been fun working with him.“