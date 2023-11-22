AFC Notes: Matt Canada, Kenny Pickett, Deshaun Watson, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals QB Jake Browning is grateful to finally get his shot at starting after spending most of his career on Cincinnati and the Vikings’ practice squads.

“It took four years and damn near a life sentence on the practice squad,” Browning said, via Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. “It took four years of doubling down on, ‘Hey, at some point I’ll get an opportunity.’”

Browning spent each offseason working on his development as a quarterback to put himself in the best position to play.

“I kind of took that as every offseason really doubling down and investing,” Browning said. “Whether it’s money or time or whatever and becoming a better player and trying to get access to the best information, best offseasons so I can put myself in position to play well. So whether that opportunity is Monday or next year or whenever, I’m ready.”

Browning explained he tried to train areas outside of his comfort zone over the offseason.

“I kind of had the realization that whenever I get access to new information, I’m not going to get worse,” Browning said. “I think a lot of guys train with the same people throughout their whole NFL career. And for me, it was kind of stepping outside that comfort zone and working with some different guys just to get some access to some different information.”

Browns

Per Mike Garafolo, Browns Deshaun Watson underwent surgery on his shoulder today in Los Angeles, performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache. He is currently expected to be ready by the start of the 2024 season. QBunderwent surgery on his shoulder today in Los Angeles, performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache. He is currently expected to be ready by the start of the 2024 season.

Steelers

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin said they aren’t giving up hope on Kenny Pickett‘s development and are focused on getting him ready for Week 12 against the Bengals.

“I’m focused on this week in terms of the development of Kenny. We’re not urinating on the fire, man,” said Tomlin, via the team’s YouTube. “We’re getting ready to play a football game and win this week. That is the only agenda here. It’s not big picture and 2024 and all of that. This organization is not wired like that.”

Tomlin said that Pickett would remain the starter before speaking on the firing of OC Matt Canada : “I did not come to this decision lightly … it’s my role to absorb and protect those that I work with. This doesn’t feel like that. I’m not assigning blame or deflecting in any way. … just rest assured that this decision was not taken lightly. I’ve got a lot of respect for Matt personally and professionally. The improvements were not rapid enough or consistent enough for us to proceed. You have to score touchdowns in this business.” (Brooke Pryor)

Tomlin revealed he did not consult with GM Oman Khan or ownership before making the decision: "It was mine and mine alone." (Andrew Siciliano)