AFC Notes: Matt Judon, Tarik Cohen, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

The Bills hired former official John Parry to their staff in a unique role where he will assist with rules clarification and replay reviews. Buffalo HC Sean McDermott spoke on how valuable they feel Parry can be to their coaching staff.

“So fortunate that we can add John to our staff,” McDermott said, via Mark Gaughan of The Buffalo News. “You’re always looking to improve, right? We had a similar role on staff last season. And now we had a chance to add John, who’s basically been in the seat in some capacity in the role that he possessed with the broadcast over the last couple of years.”

“More and more, I think that’s getting more attention. And it’ll play a more pivotal role in games. And you guys see it every week, right? So it’s just trying to … by the nth degree, continue to find ways to make us better. And whether it’s reviewing plays, being experts in the rules, managing games, all those things. So even Monday through Saturday, some of those areas, I just think we can never get enough of.”

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh thinks they landed an “explosive playmaker” in recently signed RB Tarik Cohen : “Explosive playmaker. Starting to get back healthy. With the new kickoff rules, they’re going to touch the ball over 100 times per year. For a guy like him, he’s still young, we’re excited to have him.” (Zack Rosenblatt)

thinks they landed an “explosive playmaker” in recently signed RB : “Explosive playmaker. Starting to get back healthy. With the new kickoff rules, they’re going to touch the ball over 100 times per year. For a guy like him, he’s still young, we’re excited to have him.” (Zack Rosenblatt) Saleh indicated WR Xavier Gipson will get “first dibs” to be their return specialist, but he has a lot of competition for the role, via Rosenblatt.

will get “first dibs” to be their return specialist, but he has a lot of competition for the role, via Rosenblatt. Saleh said veteran WR Mike Williams (ACL) is rehabbing at the facility but declined to provide a timeline on when he’ll be medically cleared, per Rich Cimini.

Patriots

Patriots LB Matt Judon said he will attend mandatory minicamp in order to avoid any fines.

“Hell yeah,” Judon said, via PFT. “I ain’t giving no money away.”

Patriots HC Jerod Mayo said DE Keion White has been impressive this offseason and has taken on a “leadership role” going into his second season, per Mark Daniels.

said DE has been impressive this offseason and has taken on a “leadership role” going into his second season, per Mark Daniels. Patriots QB Bailey Zappe has been told be the coaching staff that all of their quarterbacks are competing for the starting job, but the entire group has been very supportive of each other: “There hasn’t been any true awkwardness.” (Daniels)

has been told be the coaching staff that all of their quarterbacks are competing for the starting job, but the entire group has been very supportive of each other: “There hasn’t been any true awkwardness.” (Daniels) Patriots QB Jacoby Brissett praised fourth-round WR Javon Baker for making plays in their offseason program: “I think that’s how you build trust; going out there and trying things and seeing what guys can do … He is a good route runner, good hands, can go up and make plays like he did today. We’re looking forward to see the more he can do.” (Mike Reiss)