AFC Notes: Matt Ryan, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts QB Matt Ryan is still under contract with the team next season and revealed that he hasn’t given much thought to his future at this point in time.

“I still love playing and I think obviously, not committed to anything,” Ryan said, via ColtsWire.com. “Here, wherever, I have to see how it shakes out but I still love playing and still feel like honestly, I still feel like there’s a lot of good football in my body. We’ll see what happens.”

“I think it’s too soon. There’s been a lot that’s gone on this year, so I don’t know. We’ll see what happens,” Ryan added. “I’m under contract and until that changes, you kind of go to work and at this point, it’s recovery and those kinds of things. There’s a lot that’s going to happen here in the next six, eight weeks, whatever that is, and see where things shake out.”

The Colts are scheduled to interview Eagles OC Shane Steichen and Lions DC Aaron Glenn on Saturday and have already interviewed ST coordinator Bubba Ventrone , Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy , Broncos DC Ejiro Evero , Lions OC Ben Johnson and Rams DC Raheem Morris for the position. (Rapoport & Pelissero)

and Lions DC on Saturday and have already interviewed ST coordinator , Chiefs OC , Broncos DC , Lions OC and Rams DC for the position. (Rapoport & Pelissero) Colts interim HC Jeff Saturday will also remain a candidate for the position.

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson has noticed OT Walker Little has made strides after stepping in for injured LT Cam Robinson.

“He’s the type of player that we thought he is, he’s done a good job,” Pederson said, via Jags Wire. “This will be a really good test whether it’s [Joey] Bosa or [Khalil] Mack, these guys like to trade sides a little bit. It’s going to be good for him. It’s going to be a benchmark game for him and his progression. I’ve got a lot of confidence in Walker and what he’s done here in the last month has been pretty special for us. He’s helped us win these last few games.”

Texans

Texans GM Nick Caserio is “amazed” at the progress WR John Metchie has made since being diagnosed with cancer.

“I think there are still some things that he has to complete or go through,” Caserio said, via ESPN. “Quite frankly, it’s amazing what he’s done to this point.”

Caserio added that Metchie has improved physically since the team selected him in the second round of April’s draft.

“He actually looks better now than he did when we drafted him in the spring,” Caserio said. “He’s improved his strength, he’s improved his lower body strength. His attitude has been great, even though he’s been dealing with a lot of things medically.“