AFC Notes: Matthew Judon, Dalton Kincaid, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills GM Brandon Beane believes first-round TE Dalton Kincaid will pair well with TE Dawson Knox to create a one-two punch for the team.

“We think (Kincaid) pair well with Dawson and give us another target, Beane said, via Bills Wire.

Knox is enjoying the company of Kincaid and believes they’ll have a good relationship off the field as well.

“He just seems like a great guy. Someone I’d probably hang out with outside of football,” Knox said. “First impression? He’s just a good dude.”

Jets

Many of the Jets players such as veteran LB C.J. Mosley are all-in this season now that QB Aaron Rodgers is officially on board. However, OC Nathaniel Hackett knows there is still a lot of work to do before the season begins.

“It’s a different vibe,” Mosley said of Rodgers’ impact, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “He sets the bar. He sets the expectations with his résumé, with his name, and the way he approaches the game every single day.”

“[We’re] far away. We’ve got a lot of work to do,” Hackett said after the final practice. “I think the guys have gotten the nuts and bolts of it during this offseason. There’s a lot of guys that haven’t been out there that we need to see and be able to evaluate and see how they fit in, but there’s a lot of work still to be done.”

Patriots

Patriots HC Bill Belichick praised LB Matt Judon and said there was an obvious reason they made him their highest-paid player.

“Judon’s done a great job for us. We made him our highest-paid player, so I don’t think it was a situation where he was some big secret,” Belichick said, via The 33rd Team.

Belichick is sure the Ravens would’ve liked to retain Judon as a free agent in 2021 and points out they’ve been in a similar position of losing players like G Joe Thuney.

“He had a lot of production for the Ravens,” Belichick said. “We’ve lost players like that in the past, too, whether that was [Joe] Thuney going to Kansas city to be the highest-paid lineman or guard or whatever it was. Sometimes you just can’t afford to keep guys because of the structure and just the way it falls. I don’t think there were any issues with Judon, I think he would help any team. It just worked out that we had a good opportunity and financially we were able to compete for him.”