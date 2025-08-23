AFC Notes: Matthew Judon, Drake Maye, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

The Dolphins recently signed veteran OLB Matthew Judon to a one-year deal. When asked about the addition, DC Anthony Weaver said Judon brings a lot of power on the edge.

“You can’t have enough of those guys, right? He’s got the skill set, he’s a physical presence, and he can win on the edge with both power; he’s got a mean power rip move, and he’s a really good hand fighter,” Weaver said, via DolphinsWire. “Everything he’s showing on film is what we look for in our edges. He’s a great complement to all the guys we have, and we’re thrilled to have him.”

Weaver compared their defense to the 2012 New York Giants because of their options on the edge and the interior.

“Ask the 2012 Giants, Osi [Umenyiora], Jason Pierre-Paul, Justin Tuck, a wealth of edges who can rush,” Weaver said. “We have guys who can not only rush from the edge, but can produce inside as well. When you pair that with Zach Sieler, Kenneth Grant, and some of the other guys we have, it’s really exciting to think about the potential mismatches we can create for offenses.”

Jets

Jets CB Qwan’tez Stiggers reflected on his interception in the end zone during their 31-12 preseason loss to the Giants.

“We were in man [coverage], and he did an inside release, and I just stayed on his top shoulder and looked back,” Stiggers said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “I heard the crowd say, ‘Oooh,’ when I caught the ball. I saw the ball out of my periphery and was like, ‘That’s mine.’”

Stiggers is filling in for CBs Sauce Gardner (calf) and Azareye’h Thomas (shoulder). He’s grateful to have the opportunity to showcase his talent.

“It was a great opportunity for me to be able to display my talent and kind of solidifyEliot Wolf myself in this league and for this team,” Stiggers said. “I’m really excited for this year.”

Stiggers also gave up an 80-yard reception during the preseason loss. He isn’t worrying too much about the play and just wants to “eliminate the explosives” going forward.

“Something to fix, nothing major,” Stiggers said. “It’s part of the game. We’ve got the hardest job in the world. [Cornerbacks] do everything backwards and forwards. Plays are going to happen. We just have to eliminate the explosives.”

Patriots

The Patriots have the most available cap space in the NFL with nearly $60 million. New England executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf said they are open to making a significant trade if the opportunity arises.

“Yeah, absolutely. We’re talking to all 31 teams and trying to do what’s best for us,” Wolf said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “I think those things are often a lot more complicated than the fans and some others would like to make you believe. But if there is something we think can help us, we’d definitely be open to it.”

When asked if their amount of cap space is a sign that the Patriots don’t consider themselves as contenders this season, Wolf responded that they are keeping a “big-picture view” with Drake Maye under his rookie contract.

“It’s a big-picture view. Also, we have the quarterback [Drake Maye] on a rookie contract. I certainly think we spent a lot of money in free agency this year, so I don’t think it’s indicative of where we think we are as a team.”