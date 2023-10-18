AFC Notes: Maxx Crosby, Andy Reid, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

The Broncos brought in RB Hassan Hall and TE John Samuel Shenker for workouts, per Aaron Wilson.

Chargers

Chargers HC Brandon Staley said S Raheem Layne suffered a torn ACL tear and is out for the rest of the year, via Jeff Miller.

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid said they plan on easing DE Charles Omenihu (calf) back into the lineup.

“Yeah, so listen, I think the front’s done a real nice job with pressure and hitting the quarterback; they’ve done a pretty good job with the run game, likewise,” Reid said, via ChiefsWire. “Charles (Omenihu) is in there, who is a good football player to the mix. I’m looking forward to seeing him get in there. I don’t know if he’s gonna be able to step right in and play the whole game. One of those things, I think we just ease him back in and let him get going there. See how he does.”

Raiders

Raiders pass-rusher Maxx Crosby has covered his body with inspirational tattoos, to remind him he is seeking greatness in the NFL like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant did before him in the NBA.

“The great ones, the Kobes, the Jordans, they’re always in the zone,” Crosby said, via RaidersWire.com. “Whatever that is, whatever I’ve gotta do to get to that by gameday, that’s what you have to solve to stay at the top and be at the highest level. I’m constantly searching to be in the zone at all times — practice, weight room, and then obviously on Sundays when I’m out on the field. [When] you’re in the zone, it comes from preparation, mental strength, and mental fortitude to be consistent in everything you do in preparation leading up to it.”

The Raiders worked out four offensive linemen including Larnel Coleman, Sage Doxtater, Jalen McKenzie, and James Tunstall, per Aaron Wilson.