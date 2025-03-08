AFC Notes: Maxx Crosby Contract, Brett Veach Free Agency, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Per Chris Tomasson, former Saints FB Zach Line has been hired by the Broncos as a special teams quality control coach.

Chiefs GM Brett Veach said the team would likely look to address the left tackle position in free agency but added that they’ll be cautious with how they spend.

“We’re going to exhaust as much time and whatever resources we have,” Veach said, via The Athletic’s Mike Jones. “I just want to make sure you’re investing resources on a good player, not just investing resources just to say we addressed (the roster need).”

Raiders DE Maxx Crosby ‘s three-year, $106.5 million extension includes $62.5 million guaranteed at signing and a guaranteed base salaries of $32.5 million in 2025 and $30 million in 2026, while his $29 million salary in 2027 is guaranteed for injury at signing and fully guaranteed by the third day of the 2026 league year. His $26.5 million base salary in 2028 and $27.43 million base salary in 2029 is non-guaranteed. He’ll also receive up to $782,000 annually in per-game roster bonuses. (ProFootballTalk)

Vic Tafur mentions that the gap between quarterbacks Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders is believed to have widened, with Sanders expected to still be available when the Raiders are on the clock with the sixth pick.

Oregon WR Tez Johnson had a formal Combine meeting with the Raiders. (Ryan Fowler)

had a formal Combine meeting with the Raiders. (Ryan Fowler) William & Mary OT Charles Grant met formally with 12 teams, including the Raiders. (Ryan Fowler)

met formally with 12 teams, including the Raiders. (Ryan Fowler) Alabama S Malachi Moore had a formal Combine meeting with the Raiders. (Dave Heilman)

had a formal Combine meeting with the Raiders. (Dave Heilman) Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka had a formal Combine interview with the Raiders. (CBS)

had a formal Combine interview with the Raiders. (CBS) Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart said he had a formal meeting with the Raiders. (Gregg Bell)

said he had a formal meeting with the Raiders. (Gregg Bell) Oregon OT Josh Conerly had formal Combine interviews with 12 teams, including the Raiders. (James Crepea)

The Raiders held a combine meeting with Iowa State WR Jaylin Noel and will look to schedule a Top 30 visit. (Tristen Kuhn)