AFC Notes: Maxx Crosby, Jaylen Waddle, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

The Broncos made headlines by acquiring WR Jaylen Waddle from the Dolphins. Waddle said he doesn’t view himself as Denver’s new No. 1 target, and only wants to help the team win.

“I don’t think there are No. 1s, everyone is here to make plays and try to win,” Waddle said, via NFL.com. “That’s ultimately the goal for the team and for the organization.”

Waddle thinks his experience playing both inside and outside roles will help him in Sean Payton‘s system.

“I think over my time, I got a chance to play all over the place,” Waddle said. “So I think that helps just knowing the offense inside and out, being able to put me in different spots. I think that’s always helpful, just being able to go around and play different positions.”

Waddle is glad to join an already strong receiving core with Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims, Troy Franklin, Pat Bryant, and Lil’Jordan Humphrey.

“I think I just bring another playmaker to the team. Someone that can help out and try to make plays to the best of my ability,” Waddle said. “I think it’s going to be a fun group. They have a lot of talent with Court, Marv (Marvin Mims Jr.), Troy (Franklin), Pat (Bryant), Lil’Jordan (Humphrey). I’m here to help in every fashion, making plays and learning. I’m excited to learn from them and [for] them to learn from me. It should be fun; it should be great.”

Chargers

The Chargers signed TE Charlie Kolar to a three-year, $24.3 million deal that includes $17 million fully guaranteed, a $7 million signing bonus, and salaries of $2 million in 2026, $8 million in 2027, and $7.3 million in 2028. (Wilson)

to a three-year, $24.3 million deal that includes $17 million fully guaranteed, a $7 million signing bonus, and salaries of $2 million in 2026, $8 million in 2027, and $7.3 million in 2028. (Wilson) The Chargers signed OT Trey Pipkins to a two-year, $9.8 million deal that includes a $2.75 million signing bonus, $4.57 million fully guaranteed, and salaries of $1.825 million in 2026 and $3.575 million in 2027. (Wilson)

to a two-year, $9.8 million deal that includes a $2.75 million signing bonus, $4.57 million fully guaranteed, and salaries of $1.825 million in 2026 and $3.575 million in 2027. (Wilson) The Chargers signed RB Keaton Mitchell to a two-year, $9.25 million deal that includes a $3.75 million signing bonus, $5 million fully guaranteed, and salaries of $1.25 million in 2026 and $3.25 million in 2027, with a salary escalator in 2027. (Wilson)

to a two-year, $9.25 million deal that includes a $3.75 million signing bonus, $5 million fully guaranteed, and salaries of $1.25 million in 2026 and $3.25 million in 2027, with a salary escalator in 2027. (Wilson) The Chargers signed LB Del’Shawn Phillips to a two-year, $7.5 million deal that includes a $2.5 million signing bonus, $4 million fully guaranteed, and salaries of $1.5 million in 2026 and $2.16 million in 2027. (Wilson)

to a two-year, $7.5 million deal that includes a $2.5 million signing bonus, $4 million fully guaranteed, and salaries of $1.5 million in 2026 and $2.16 million in 2027. (Wilson) The Chargers signed OT Trevor Penning to a one-year, $3.5 million deal that includes a $1.25 million signing bonus, $3.5 million fully guaranteed, and a $2.25 million salary. (Wilson)

Raiders

The Ravens made headlines around the league when backing out of their trade for Raiders DE Maxx Crosby. When speaking about the experience on his podcast, The Rush, Crosby called the situation one of the wildest roller coasters of his life.

“I mean, I’ve gone through some s— in my life, I can’t lie,” Crosby said. “But that whole situation was probably one of the most unique, crazy, wild, up-and-down roller coasters I’ve ever been a part of for about five days, I would say. It was crazy.”

Crosby remains focused on creating his legacy in the NFL and playing for his teammates.

“I don’t play for that external stuff,” Crosby said. “I play the game because I love it, because it’s my passion since I was a child. I play for my legacy. I play to win. I play for my teammates. It just made that s— even more clear. … You think this s— was hard? It was a lot, but I’ve been through way worse in my life. I’ve been through real adversity a million times over.”

As for returning to Las Vegas, Crosby feels he’s “meant to be a Raider.”

“S— happens for a reason, I know exactly who I am — I’m healthy, I’m f—— crushing my rehab, I’m doing what I’m doing. I wasn’t supposed to be in Baltimore, and that’s it. I’m meant to be a Raider — it’s through my damn core. And that’s it; you know what I mean? I’ll leave it simple as that.”