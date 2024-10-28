AFC Notes: Maxx Crosby, Josh Reynolds, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos WR Josh Reynolds was the victim of a shooting where he suffered injuries to his head and arm. Denver HC Sean Payton spoke on the situation and mentioned how tough it’s been on Reynolds.

“Josh Reynolds last week was involved in a very serious incident. … I’m kind of like you where I’ve got the initial details, [but] he’s fortunate,” Payton said, via ESPN’s Jeff Legwold. “I’ve had a chance to talk with him, he was pretty shaken up.”

Chiefs

Following the injury to Chiefs CB Jaylen Watson, rookie DB Chris Roland-Wallace has stepped in admirably. Kansas City DC Steve Spagnuolo praised Roland-Wallace and committed to giving him time going forward.

“Listen, C-Ro (Chris Roland-Wallace) is one of those guys that – he came here as a free agent,” Spagnuolo said, via Ed Easton Jr. of the Chiefs Wire. “He earned everything he’s gotten right now. He made the team, made the roster, made the 53. He’s earned playing time. I don’t know if you know – (Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator) Dave (Toub) and I talked every week about trying to get him in there in games. We got him in there last week.”

Chiefs S Bryan Cook was fined $8,442.64 for Unnecessary Roughness, and WR Skyy Moore received a fine of $9,356.83 for Unnecessary Roughness in Week 7.

Raiders

Tony Pauline reports that league sources have “blasted offensive coordinator Luke Getsy … for the poor play of the unit he oversees.”

Pauline says the inconsistency from QBs Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew is in line with Getsy’s past working as the Bears’ offensive coordinator with QB Justin Fields .

and is in line with Getsy’s past working as the Bears’ offensive coordinator with QB . According to Pauline, the criticism extends to assistants Marvin Lewis and Rob Ryan. Pauline cites “detractors close to the situation” who have told him that “Ryan and Lewis have checked out and are basically just in Las Vegas to collect checks.”

Sources have told Pauline that Raiders GM Tom Telesco had concerns about the roster he inherited and believes it was “overrated.”

had concerns about the roster he inherited and believes it was “overrated.” Pauline reports that teams have been calling the Raiders about potential trades for DE Maxx Crosby and are willing to give up a first-round pick for him. However, Crosby is reportedly in “no rush to leave Las Vegas and is happy being a Raider.”

and are willing to give up a first-round pick for him. However, Crosby is reportedly in “no rush to leave Las Vegas and is happy being a Raider.” Dianna Russini of The Athletic adds Crosby would generate a lot of interest on the market but sources told her Crosby is too valuable to the Raiders to sell.

NFL Network reports that the Raiders do not plan to trade Crosby.

Per Aaron Wilson, the Raiders worked out P Brock Miller.