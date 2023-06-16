AFC Notes: Maxx Crosby, Russell Wilson, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos OT Garrett Bolles had high praise of Russell Wilson‘s presence in their offseason program.

“He’s a great dude, he’s the same guy every single day, he works his butt off,” Bolles said, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN. “And I’m ready for that stuff to go away and when it goes, everyone’s going to eat crow.”

Bolles said new HC Sean Payton has been “phenomenal” as their coach.

“I think he’s phenomenal,” Bolles said. “We knew who he was as a person, we know who is. … I love him dearly. I think he’s one of the greatest quarterbacks in the game the last 10 years. Stats don’t lie, just because you have one rough season in the last 10 years you can’t dictate what type of guy, his personality, what he goes through.”

Bolles is confident Wilson will bounce back after last year’s disappointing season.

“He’s the same guy, he doesn’t change; he’s a leader,” Bolles said. “He’s one of the winningest quarterbacks [the] last 10 years, you guys know the stats, that’s just who he is. … Random rumors and things like that and the fire burns. It’s like a forest fire, you start in one corner and the wind blows and it just burns thousands and thousands of acres, and that’s sort of what happened. [But] he’s not focused on that, he just wants to win.”

Chiefs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is looking forward to picking the brain of QB Blaine Gabbert and learning everything he can from the veteran signal-caller.

“Yeah, I mean first off I knew of Blaine (Gabbert) from (former Chiefs QB) Chad (Henne with) them playing in Jacksonville together and Chad spoke very highly of him,” Mahomes said, via Chiefs Wire. “And then since he’s been in the building, he’s been a true pro and he’s came in – you see the talent (and) you see why he was a top 10 draft pick or a first-round draft pick and the arm strength there and things like that. And he was just backing up (former Buccaneers QB) Tom (Brady) so I’m asking for any advice he can give me because if you’re learning from that guy, you’re learning from the right guy. So, (he’s) just another good quarterback (and) good guy that can be in that quarterback room.”

Raiders

Raiders DE Maxx Crosby said he is stepping up as a leader this offseason and thinks he can be a veteran the younger players can lean on.

“That’s what I want to be, a great veteran for all the young guys and just have them come to me if they need anything,” said Crosby, via Paul Gutierrez. “I do everything I can to put myself in the best position to help this team, be the best leader I can be and be the best player down to down in the National Football League. … I try to show my teammates what that looks like every single day. Even when the rookies came in, I told them, ‘Just follow me every single day. If you want to continue building your career, follow me.’ I’m going to do it the right way.”

Raiders first-round DE Tyree Wilson said he met Crosby during his pre-draft visit in Las Vegas and has been studying Crosby for a long time.

“When I was eating breakfast, Maxx came through and I chopped it up with him a little bit,” Wilson said. “I’m excited to be his teammate and get to learn and work with him. I’ve been watching him for a while. He’s a great pass-rusher, dominant and a disruptive player that’s going to be relentless all over the field. That’s what I try to have my game at — be relentless and disruptive.”

Raiders owner Mark Davis thinks Crosby could be even more effective if he had some help from the interior defensive line.

“Maxx on the line, you know, the big body, all of that stuff is something that the Raiders have always had,” Davis said. “Maxx, again, pushes it to the limit every play. Get him a little bit of help inside, he could be something, you know?”