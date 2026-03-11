AFC Notes: Maxx Crosby Trade, Ravens, Bengals, Browns

Bengals
- The Bengals signed DE Boye Mafe to a three-year, $60 million deal that includes $19 million guaranteed paid as a roster bonus in the first year of the contract, a $4 million roster bonus due if he is on the roster on the fifth day of the 2027 league year, and annual per-game and roster bonuses. (OTC)
- Memphis OT Travis Burke will meet in person with the Bengals at his pro day. (Justin Melo)
Browns
- Jeremy Fowler reports the Browns explored a trade for OL Elgton Jenkins, as did the Ravens, yet Cleveland wisely waited until his release to sign him.
- Miami OT Markel Bell has a 30 visit set up with the Browns. (Ryan Fowler)
Ravens
- Dianna Russini reports that teams interested in trading for Maxx Crosby, including the Ravens, spoke with his surgeon and the Raiders’ medical staff before making trade offers.
- Following this, the Ravens’ doctors reviewed Crosby’s MRI, and there were concerns about the long-term prognosis of Crosby’s knee.
- Baltimore believed the risk was too high, and Russini adds that many around the league believe that the Ravens knew about the medical the entire time and GM Eric DeCosta simply wanted to back out of the deal.
- Russini reports that as of now, Crosby plans to play next season, which one source says: “Maxx is going to be a monster this year as an F you to Baltimore.”
