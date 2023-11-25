AFC Notes: Maxx Crosby, Travis Kelce, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers rookie WR Quentin Johnston tells ESPN that he was “hesitant” and not himself in the team’s first 10 games of the season and he plans to approach the remaining games with a “mindset shift.”

“Obviously, whatever I was doing at first wasn’t working,” Johnston said, via ESPN.com. “Honestly, I was kind of holding myself back a little bit. I feel like that’s, in my mind, obviously just not acceptable. So I’m just kind of changing how I approach everything a little bit differently.

“… I didn’t want it to be like this. I didn’t want to start this slow, but that’s how it happened. I can’t go back and fix anything, but I can’t fix what is ahead of me. So that’s all I focus on.”

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid addressed TE Travis Kelce‘s retirement rumors and said that the team tries to keep him fresh and keep the wear and tear on his body down.

“I think he enjoys what he’s doing. I’m sure, though, the mileage on him. He’s got some aches and pains. We tried to help him out with that, but he didn’t like coming out. And so we make them come out in practice and get them out of pull them out of plays, and he wants to be in on everything,” Reid said, via Chiefs Wire. “But the older he gets, he’s got to handle that part. You know, get mileage on you, time and place.”

Reid said they’ve ruled out RB Jerick McKinnon (groin) and WR Mecole Hardman (thumb) from Week 12, via Matt Derrick.

Raiders

Raiders interim HC Antonio Pierce explained why they gave DE Maxx Crosby the day off from Wednesday’s practice: “You’ve got a guy that plays every snap, you’ve gotta take care of him,” via Paul Gutierrez.