AFC Notes: Melvin Gordon, Broncos, Chargers

Melvin Gordon
Eric Nesbitt, the attorney for Broncos RB Melvin Gordon, does not believe that Gordon should be suspended by the NFL after his charges for DUI were dismissed on Wednesday.
“We feel the dismissed DUI charges speak for themselves. We don’t think the league should impose any sanctions or discipline based on a reckless driving charge,” Nesbitt said following a disposition hearing, per Mike Klis. “As you know the commissioner has a great deal of discretion under the CBA, but we feel confident with today’s results there should not be any discipline imposed. We’ve confirmed with the NFLPA on that and feel pretty good about it.”
Broncos
- When examining the Broncos’ tight end position, Mike Klis of 9News writes that Denver’s pass-catchers is one of the “most dynamic, young” groups in the NFL with TEs Noah Fant and Albert Okwuegbunam to go along with receivers Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick and KJ Hamler.
- However, Klis adds that Okwuegbunam is returning from ACL surgery and it is uncertain how a player performs following a drastic injury.
- With Broncos TEs Jake Butt and Troy Fumagalli set to be unrestricted free agents, Klis writes that Denver must acquire a No. 4 tight end.
- As for possible free-agent additions at tight end worth keeping an eye on, Klis names veterans Kyle Rudolph, Virgil Green and Marcedes Lewis.
Chargers
- The Athletic’s Daniel Popper says to keep an eye on former Saints TE Jared Cook if the Chargers are unable to bring back TE Hunter Henry, as the veteran is familiar with new OC Joe Lombardi from New Orleans.