AFC Notes: Melvin Gordon, Broncos, Chargers

Melvin Gordon

Eric Nesbitt, the attorney for Broncos RB Melvin Gordon, does not believe that Gordon should be suspended by the NFL after his charges for DUI were dismissed on Wednesday.

“We feel the dismissed DUI charges speak for themselves. We don’t think the league should impose any sanctions or discipline based on a reckless driving charge,” Nesbitt said following a disposition hearing, per Mike Klis. “As you know the commissioner has a great deal of discretion under the CBA, but we feel confident with today’s results there should not be any discipline imposed. We’ve confirmed with the NFLPA on that and feel pretty good about it.”

Broncos

Chargers