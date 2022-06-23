AFC Notes: Melvin Gordon, Russell Wilson, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos RB Melvin Gordon admitted that QB Russell Wilson joining the team this offseason played a major role in his decision to re-sign with Denver.

“With Russell, that’s a game changer. I’m not really one of the guys that likes to start over,” Gordon said, via Broncos Wire. “I really don’t like change too much with coming into a new locker room, having to build relationships, finding out who your clique is and finding out who works with you and what you’re able to say until guys get comfortable. It’s a drag — the city, finding a new place to stay. It’s a lot, man.”

Gordon added that HC Nathaniel Hackett changed the energy within the building and reaffirmed his desire to stay in Denver.

“It’s a lot that goes into it behind closed doors that changes your whole thought [process] behind leaving a place,” Gordon said. “Hackett is a cool dude. He has great energy. He’s changed the whole atmosphere around here. You’re excited to come in. Not saying I wasn’t before, but you’re just a little more excited. He does a lot of different things that are fun. It’s a fun environment workplace. It feels really good to be a Bronco. The last couple days and coming in here today and when I was sprinkling in here in and out last week — it’s a different feel. I’m enjoying it.”

Chargers

Chargers OT Trey Pipkins was the fourth player on the depth chart at tackle to start last season and was benched or inactive for wide swathes of the season. But he got his chance in a pair of spot starts near the end of the season and turned in two stellar performances. That was enough for the team to forego any additions at right tackle so far this offseason and give him a chance to beat Storm Norton for the starting right tackle job.

“Getting out there and showing that I could still play tackle, that was big for me — because I knew I could still do it,” Pipkins said via the Athletic’s Daniel Popper. “I wanted to prove to people that I deserve to be here and playing.”

CBS Sports analyst and former agent Joel Corry writes Chargers S Derwin James should sign a deal in the neighborhood of Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick‘s $18.25 million a year. However, James has some durability concerns that could prevent him from topping that number.

Chiefs

Chiefs LB Nick Bolton looks like he could be a keeper for Kansas City after a solid rookie season. The team moved on from veteran LB Anthony Hitchens, clearing the way for Bolton to become a full-time starter and the clear leader of the defense.

“I think the more understanding he has and the more he does it, it becomes even more friendly to his instincts,” said Chiefs HC Andy Reid via Matt McMullen of the team website. “You saw him in the run game be really effective and now he’s able to work on the passing game. That’s what these camps are. That’s where you see linebackers make a little jump from their first year into their second and third year. They get all these reps with the pass game, and I think that’ll help him down the road in rounding off his game. He’s attacking it like crazy right now. He’s really put a lot of effort into that.” Bolton led the team with 112 tackles and notched 11 tackles for loss. He was a hammer in the run game but is looking to make his game a little more well-rounded.

“The big thing [for me right now] is vision, just seeing the field better. Coming into my first year, everything was moving fast, but as the season progressed, things slowed down a little bit,” Bolton said. “This season, it’s about just opening up my vision and being able to see more things on the field at one time. That will help me play a little faster, so that’s what I’m aiming to do.”