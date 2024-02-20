AFC Notes: Michael Pittman, Calvin Ridley, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

talked about potentially using the franchise tag on WR and said: “I don’t want to use it, but it’s a tool. If we have to use it, we will,” via Mike Chappell of Fox 59. Chappell writes it seems almost certain that the Colts will use the tag on Pittman. He adds Pittman could easily ask for at least $23 million a year on a long-term deal from the team.

When Pittman was asked about receiving the tag after last season, he responded: “I don’t think anybody would be displeased with ($20.7 million).”

Pittman also talked about playing on the tag without a long-term deal and said: “Do I necessarily want to play on one? I wouldn’t say necessarily, no I do not want to play on the tag. You can use that to work on a long-term deal as well.”

Jaguars

and DE , but they could be priced out again like last year with OT and be forced to use the franchise tag to keep Allen. If Ridley is signed to an extension, Jacksonville has to send a second-round pick to the Falcons this year instead of a third-round pick, per Fowler. He notes if the Jaguars wait until after the new league year to sign Ridley, the contract would be classified as a free agent signing, not an extension.

The catch is Ridley would be able to talk with other teams who could outbid Jacksonville unless he has a “loose agreement” with the team.

Titans

When Titans HC Brian Callahan was in Cincinnati, the Bengals faced a defining decision in the 2021 draft with two elite prospects on the board — WR Ja’Marr Chase and OT Penei Sewell. Tackle and receiver were both huge needs and which one was more important was a big debate that year, not just in Cincinnati. The Bengals ultimately decided on Chase which was a move Callahan supported.

That’s worth noting because this year the Titans are picking at No. 7 overall in the first round and could be deciding between adding a great prospect at either receiver or tackle.

“When it came down to having to win the game, we had players that were able to win one-on-one matchups,” Callahan said on 102.5 The Game via ESPN’s Turron Davenport. “When push comes to shove, do you want to have someone that can go score touchdowns and go win versus tight coverage? In that debate, Penei was fantastic. I landed on the Ja’Marr Chase side because I saw what he can do for our offense.”

“There’s a philosophy where I tend to lean towards the guys that can score touchdowns,” Callahan added. “If you’re playing the quarterback position well, you can negate some of the issues in pass protection if you’re playing on time and throwing the ball accurately.”