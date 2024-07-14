AFC Notes: Michael Pittman Jr., Tyson Campbell, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts HC Shane Steichen had high praise of WR Michael Pittman Jr. and expects him to be a marquee playmaker in 2024.

“He shows up every week,” Steichen said, via ColtsWire. “He is a consistent football player that is going to give it everything he’s got and when the ball is thrown to him, he’s going to go make plays. That’s what he does every week and he’s consistent doing it. When we need a big play, he’s the guy that makes it for us usually in the pass game. He’s been doing it here for a while and just very fortunate to have him on this football team.”

Colts OC Jim Bob Cooter is excited to have explosive players like QB Anthony Richardson and RB Jonathan Taylor in their offense.

“To have Anthony and JT back there,” Cooter said. “JT has an extensive history with a lot of success, leading the league in rushing. Now we’ve got Anthony, where a defense, gosh, there may be that mesh on a run play and it’s JT going left and it’s Anthony going right, and as a defense, how do you defend that? You have two really explosive players that maybe have a chance to end up with the ball on a run play, how do you defend all that? It is exciting.”

Jaguars

Jaguars DB coach Kris Richard said they want CB Tyson Campbell to turn the page on all the soft tissue injuries he dealt with last season and start 2024 with a “clean slate.”

“We don’t control every circumstance, right? But we do control our every thought,” Richard said, via JaguarsWire. “And so, these soft tissue injuries, whatever took place last year, all that stuff has to be wiped clean. It’s a clean slate.”

Richard called Campbell one of the best athletes he’s been around throughout his coaching career.

“I think he’s one of the finer athletes that I’ve been around throughout my coaching career,” Richard said. “He’s able to run and transition. He’s got a bit of a perpetual motion thing … he’s got that proverbial ball-type movement where he’s not a hesitant, stiff type of guy. He’s just rolling, you know, he’s just rolling.”

Jaguars’ assistant CB coach Cory Robinson said Campbell has been “locked in” this offseason and is confident about his potential.

“He’s a pro’s pro. He’s locked in, he’s focused, has tremendous talent,” Robinson described Campbell. “His floor is really, really high. So I think the upside, the ceiling is gonna be pretty special for that player. He’s been everything that we could ask for at this point.”

Texans

Behind CB Derek Stingley Jr., the Texans will have CBs Jeff Okudah and C.J. Henderson battling for the second starting CB role. Houston HC DeMeco Ryans detailed their strengths and isn’t concerned with past struggles in their careers.

“You see elite movers,” Ryans said, via Shaun Bijani. “You see why these guys were top-(10) picks. They have the movement skills, they are big, fast, long corners that can run with anybody, and they have had some ups and downs in their careers.”

“This is their third team and short careers, but as I have told those guys, I don’t care what happened in the past. You can wipe the slate clean, it really doesn’t matter, like how can you come out and help us?”