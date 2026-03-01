AFC Notes: Mike Borgonzi, Draft Visits, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts
- Michigan LB Jaishawn Barham had a formal Combine interview with the Colts. (Tom Downey)
- Memphis OT Travis Burke had a formal Combine interview scheduled with the Colts. (Justin Melo)
- Missouri LB Josiah Trotter had 18 formal Combine interviews, including with the Colts. (Devin Jackson)
Texans
- Missouri DT Chris McClellan had a formal Combine interview with the Texans. (Cody Stoots)
- Cincinnati LB Jake Golday had a formal Combine interview with the Texans. (Cody Stoots)
- Georgia LB CJ Allen met formally with the Texans at the Combine. (Cody Stoots)
- Iowa State DT Domonique Orange said he met with the Texans at the Combine. (Landry Locker)
- Texas Tech DT Lee Hunter said he met with the Texans at the Combine. (Landry Locker)
- Ohio State DT Kayden McDonald had a formal interview with the Texans. (Landry Locker)
Titans
- Titans GM Mike Borgonzi said QB Cam Ward’s health is “tracking well.” (Jim Wyatt)
- Borgonzi said he thinks there is another level to WR Chimere Dike’s production as a receiver that can be unlocked and perhaps alleviate some of the need at the position. (Terry McCormick)
- Mike Garafolo spoke to the agent of 49ers CB Chase Lucas, who expects the RFA to draw interest elsewhere if the team decides not to tender him.
- Garafolo adds that one interested team could be the Titans, as HC Robert Saleh called Lucas “invaluable” last season.
