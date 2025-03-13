AFC Notes: Mike Gesicki, Lamar Jackson, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

The Bengals re-signed TE Mike Gesicki to a three-year, $25.5 million deal this week. The tight end explained it was always his goal to stay put in Cincinnati and “reach my full potential” in their offense.

“There’s so many different guys that were in the back of my mind as I’m thinking about, you know, do I test the market? You hear about your value and all that kind of stuff and what it could be, and at that point, it’s just like, this is what I want,” Gesicki said, via the team’s YouTube. “I wanted to go to Cincinnati, and I wanted to be in an offense that allowed me to reach my potential, and I think that this place gives me everything I’m looking for.”

Kelsey Conway reports that the Bengals had a preliminary interest in Giants LB Azeez Ojulari, but it never went beyond that.

Ravens

Ravens OC Todd Monken believes QB Lamar Jackson still has his best football ahead of him and has a ton of untapped potential.

“The year that he had, I think he’s still just scratching the surface of where he’s headed,” Monken said, via PFT. “It may not statistically show up that way, but I know he’s only scratching the surface.”

The Ravens have re-signed LT Ronnie Stanley to a three-year deal worth $60 million in base value, which includes $44 million in guarantees and a $20.245 million signing bonus. His salaries are $1.255 million in the first year (fully guaranteed), $1.3 million in the second year (fully guaranteed), and $15.5 million in the third year. The deal also includes a $20.2 million option bonus to be exercised before the fifth day of the 2026 league year. Additionally, Stanley can earn $29,412 per game in active roster bonuses for 2025, 2026, and 2027. (Aaron Wilson)

Steelers

Mark Kaboly was asked about possible changes to Pittsburgh’s defensive scheme and says no defensive overhauls are coming.

As for DE T.J. Watt ‘s entering the final year of his contract, Kaboly doesn’t think they are rushing to get a deal done, given that other edge rushers like Trey Hendrickson, Micah Parsons , and Myles Garrett are also looking for new contracts this offseason. In the end, Kaboly thinks a deal will get done before the start of the season.

‘s entering the final year of his contract, Kaboly doesn’t think they are rushing to get a deal done, given that other edge rushers like , and are also looking for new contracts this offseason. In the end, Kaboly thinks a deal will get done before the start of the season. Regarding free agency, Kaboly expects the Steelers to make “splash” signings and depth additions, given GM Omar Khan typically fills needs through free agency so they don’t go into the NFL Draft with pressing needs.

typically fills needs through free agency so they don’t go into the NFL Draft with pressing needs. Kaboly could see Pittsburgh signing someone on the open market to the “most lucrative free-agent contract in team history.”

Kaboly considers the Steelers’ largest area of need to be their defensive line, mentioning that an injury to Cameron Heyward would result in Keeanu Benton, Isaiahh Loudermilk , and Dean Lowry being starters.

would result in , and being starters. With Pickens, Kaboly doesn’t think it would be wise to sign him to an extension this offseason, and they could use the franchise tag on him next year if he has a productive 2025.

Brooke Pryor reports the Steelers are hosting three players for top-30 visits, including Louisville QB Tyler Shough , Ole Miss DT JJ Pegues , and West Virginia OL Wyatt Milum .

, Ole Miss DT , and West Virginia OL . Tony Pauline reports that Steelers LB T.J. Watt could be looking for a contract extension that would pay him in the range of $35-37 million per season.

could be looking for a contract extension that would pay him in the range of $35-37 million per season. The Steelers are expected to reinforce their trenches on the defensive side of the ball, The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo writes.

DeFabo added that while the Steelers could add to their receiving core in the first round, they will likely look to a deep defensive tackle class in the second round.