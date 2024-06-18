AFC Notes: Mike McDaniel, Gable Steveson, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

The Bills signed Olympic gold wrestler Gable Steveson as a DL this summer despite never playing organized football. Buffalo OLB Von Miller is impressed by Stevenson’s athletic ability and he talked about the challenge of getting him up to speed.

“His locker is right next to mine, and right when we signed him he texted me like, ‘I’m going to be on your hip, my locker is right next to yours.’ I said, ‘Alright, it’s cool.’ But it didn’t really hit me until we’re in there talking to him and he’s just now playing football, learning some of the stuff that we did when we were kids,” Miller said, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “He has to be on an accelerated learning path, which he’s capable of doing. When it comes to an athletic standpoint, physical standpoint, he’s got it all. When he came in yesterday I had to try him a little bit, try to grapple him a little bit, and he was quick, and he grabbed me, and I see it, I feel it. So he’s definitely got all the athletic ability in the world.”

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel thinks their front office has done well building their entire roster and is comfortable with their offensive line.

“Like I’ve said before, you know Chris Grier’s always working and combing,” McDaniel said, Adam Beasley. “I am very happy with our current orchestration of both those units. The offensive line, there’s a little more history and experience, personally, with all the guys involved.”

McDaniel pointed out there were more additions to their defensive line this offseason and players are working on learning the system.

“On [the] defensive line, there’s more new, so the guys are working to get things tied together with the entire defense in that regard. The newer offensive linemen that we do have are working to master a new scheme.”

McDaniel is looking forward to having competition for starting spots in their offseason program given it brings out the best of players.

“I’m very happy with the team. Open to competition. I think competition always breeds benefit for the Miami Dolphins, just because it brings the best out of people. So we’ll never shut the door on that. But I’m happy with the group’s production, how they’re working together, and happy with both depths.”

Patriots

Patriots safeties coach Brian Belichick explained why he chose to remain in New England instead of searching for other opportunities.

“I was thankful and happy to get the opportunity to coach here and was thankful and happy to take advantage of it and take [head coach Jerod Mayo] up on it,” Belichick said, via PFT. “I have a lot of gratitude in my life right now with my [newborn] daughter, my job, being here, living in this area. I love it. I just hope I can contribute to help us be the best team we can this year.”