AFC Notes: Mike McDaniel, Mac Jones, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

- Jeremy Fowler reports that Bills DL DaQuan Jones will undergo an MRI on his pectoral when the team returns from London.
- Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel on his team having the most yards through five games in NFL history: “Mission accomplished. Our whole goal this entire off-season was statistical output through five games.” (Joe Schad)
- The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reports Patriots CB Jack Jones (hamstring) is still at least two weeks away from returning, which aligns with his two-month recovery timetable.
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says Patriots OLB Matt Judon has a good chance to return this season from his torn biceps injury and December appears to be a realistic goal.
- The Patriots did give QB Bailey Zappe more reps in practice this week, but per Rapoport, a quarterback change is not imminent.
- Patriots DT Christian Barmore was fined $10,927 for unnecessary roughness.
- Patriots C David Andrews on if he has belief in QB Mac Jones after he was benched in Week 5: “I’ve got belief in everybody. If they are on this football team they’re here for a reason.” (Bridget Condon)
- Jones says he thinks the slow starts on offense are from “not being ready to go”. (Condon)
- Jones after being benched in a blowout loss to the Saints: “For us, we’ve just got to do better in all three phases. Definitely the offense (after) not scoring any points.” (Chad Graff)
- Jones continued: “Everyone is frustrated. Of course, we’re frustrated… We have to work hard to try and fix this.” (Mark Daniels)
- Patriots TE Hunter Henry on the team’s issues: “I don’t know if I have all the answers for you right now, but we have to find those answers very, very fast.” (Mike Giardi)
- When asked if he felt he was fighting for his job, Jones chose not to directly answer the question. (Giardi)
