AFC Notes: Mike McDaniel, Zach Wilson, Bailey Zappe, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh said QB Zach Wilson wants the opportunity to start again but he hasn’t made a decision on who will be under center this weekend.

“If he was reluctant to play, guys, he wouldn’t be here,” Saleh said, via ESPN’s Rich Cimini. “The young man wants the ball. He wants to start,” Saleh added. “He believes he’s the best quarterback in the room and the best quarterback for this team and the guy who gives us the best chance to win. And I’ll tell you guys the same thing I told him: I appreciate it. I appreciate the fact that he wants to play. I’m just not there yet [with a decision].”

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and spoke on the allegations that Wilson did not want to play: “When you use sources — whether intentional or unintentional — and try to assassinate someone’s character like that report does for Zach, I have a really hard time with that.” (Kimberley Martin)

Rodgers continued on Wilson: "You're basically saying this kid is quitting on the team and doesn't want to play and is giving the middle finger to the organization…Put your name on something and stand behind it. That would make things a lot better and then we'd have a conversation within the organization." (Martin)

Patriots

Patriots QB Bailey Zappe on if he has been told he’ll be the Patriots’ starting QB in Week 13: “Coach has made it pretty clear. I’ll let him announce it to everybody.” (Doug Kyed)

on if he has been told he’ll be the Patriots’ starting QB in Week 13: “Coach has made it pretty clear. I’ll let him announce it to everybody.” (Doug Kyed) Zappe on what his first start this season meant to him after he was cut at the start of the season: “It’s been a long ride. So to be out there was amazing.” (Chad Graff)