AFC Notes: Mike Tomlin, Aaron Rodgers, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals executive Duke Tobin was asked by reporters what the franchise needs to change most.

“Our record,” Tobin said, via Ben Baby of ESPN. “We need to win games that we should win, instead of finding ways to lose games that we should win. But we change every offseason. We have to get to that point where that focus, strain and finish is in our DNA. Our players have to understand that.”

“When we were in [Los Angeles] at the Super Bowl, everyone was happy,” Tobin noted. “Guess who else wasn’t happy this year? Me. I wasn’t happy. Nobody’s happy when it’s not going well.”

Team President Mike Brown confirmed that both Tobin and HC Zac Taylor would return next season. to

“We are taking a hard look at everything we do as we approach this offseason with focused determination to build a championship-caliber roster that wins consistently,” Brown said in a statement.

Ravens

When speaking about John Harbaugh‘s potential next stop as head coach, Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti said he doesn’t expect Harbaugh to accept an offer from a team that doesn’t have an established quarterback.

“From what I’m reading now, he’s not going to do that,” Bisciotti said, via GiantsWire. “But he is also interviewing in a real position of strength. So if he doesn’t like the organization once he digs in, you can bet he isn’t going to take a job that doesn’t have a quarterback. He’s a little too old to be sitting around saying, ‘What’s the draft look like and how many picks do you have?’ and ‘Let’s start studying those college quarterbacks.’ I only thought there were a couple jobs out there. I told him one he should take. We’ll see if I manifest correctly.”

Steelers

Following the Wild Card loss to the Texans, Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers defended his HC Mike Tomlin and is bewildered that there is any question about his job security.

“Mike T. has had more success than damn near anybody in the league for the last 19, 20 years,” Rodgers said, via ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. “And more than that, though, when you have the right guy and the culture is right, you don’t think about making a change, but there’s a lot of pressure that comes from the outside and obviously that sways decisions from time to time. But it’s not how I would do things and not how the league used to be.”

Regarding his future in the league, Rodgers doesn’t want to make an emotional decision, but reflected positively on the season.

“I’m not going to make any emotional decisions. At this point, obviously such a fun year. A lot of adversity, but a lot of fun. Been a great year overall in my life in the last year, and this is a really good part of that, coming here and being part of this team. So it’s disappointing to be sitting here with the season over.”