AFC Notes: Mike Tomlin, Aaron Rodgers, Steve Bisciotti, Ravens, Steelers

Ravens

There’s been some commotion about how the Ravens’ players, including Lamar Jackson, influenced the organization’s decision to fire John Harbaugh. Baltimore owner Steve Bisciotti said he had already made up his mind before speaking with Jackson.

“I don’t think that the players had a large part in my decision,” Bisciotti said, via Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. “My decision by Monday was pretty much set. By the time I got off the phone with Lamar, I had told him that my decision was pretty set. ‘But when I hang up with you, I don’t want you to think that the decision was ironclad.’ That was Monday night.”

Bisciotti said there were people within the organization who preferred keeping Harbaugh, explaining that he felt they underachieved in recent years.

“I just thought it was something that in the last 10 years, we’ve won the third-most games in the NFL and yet, people were saying we were underachievers,” Bisciotti said. “We were, and we had to own that. I got to the point where I didn’t believe I’d feel regret making the decision, and that’s what instinct is.”

As for whether Jackson will play a part in deciding their next head coach, Bisciotti said the quarterback will have “a lot of say” but won’t have any power in his final choice.

“A lot of say, but he has no power. I have the power. They have opinions, and I want them all. I care about my players very much, but I can’t give them power,” Bisciotti said.

Steelers Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth was disappointed in his role in the offense this year, but was proud he didn’t make it about himself: “I would say I’m disappointed in the lack of opportunities I was given.” (Nick Farabaugh)

was disappointed in his role in the offense this year, but was proud he didn’t make it about himself: “I would say I’m disappointed in the lack of opportunities I was given.” (Nick Farabaugh) Freiermuth doesn’t want to leave, however: “I’m a Steeler. I wanna be here, and I wanna see this thing through.” (Farabaugh)

Per Josina Anderson, former Steelers HC Mike Tomlin had contemplated leaving Pittsburgh before the season started, and there’s a belief that he did not feel appreciated with the opinions around the city that he should be fired.

had contemplated leaving Pittsburgh before the season started, and there’s a belief that he did not feel appreciated with the opinions around the city that he should be fired. Steelers owner Art Rooney II on possibly trading Tomlin: “Mike indicated that he did not anticipate coaching, at least in the near future. … If something like that comes up, we’ll deal with it when it comes up. But right now, it doesn’t appear to be on his radar.” (Pelissero)

on possibly trading Tomlin: “Mike indicated that he did not anticipate coaching, at least in the near future. … If something like that comes up, we’ll deal with it when it comes up. But right now, it doesn’t appear to be on his radar.” (Pelissero) Rooney on Tomlin: “The bottom line is we were always in contention with Mike, and that’s what counts.” (Pryor)

Rooney II says it was Tomlin’s decision to step down: “I wasn’t shocked, but I wasn’t expecting the conversation, either. When you get to this stage of a career … you could see that coming.” (Pryor)

Rooney II: “I was certainly willing to take another run at it next year with Mike. That’s what I was expecting to talk about yesterday.” (Rapoport)

Tomlin is stepping away is more of a “family-related decision than a football-related decision,” per Rooney. (Farabaugh)

Rooney II says he thinks Tomlin’s decision to walk away will affect QB Aaron Rodgers ‘ future: “Aaron came here to play for Mike. I think it will affect his decision.” (Pryor)

‘ future: “Aaron came here to play for Mike. I think it will affect his decision.” (Pryor) The next coach of the Steelers will be an external hire from outside the organization, as Rooney notes that there is no one on the current staff that will be promoted to the position. (Jones)