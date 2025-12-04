AFC Notes: Mike Tomlin, Shedeur Sanders, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler cites an anonymous NFL personnel evaluator who points out that the Browns tried to protect QB Shedeur Sanders in Week 13’s loss to the 49ers by calling a lot of screen passes and bootlegs.

“There were a lot of screens and boots [on Sunday vs. San Francisco],” the personnel evaluator said. “You can tell they are trying to protect him, which you want to do with almost all rookie quarterbacks. But overall I thought he looked pretty comfortable in the pocket. He just needs time.”

Although Dan Graziano of ESPN thinks Sanders made some mistakes against San Francisco, he writes that Cleveland has no reason to avoid starting him, given that they are at the point of the season where they need to evaluate how to approach the quarterback position next offseason.

Fowler gets the sense that Sanders will get the rest of the season to prove he can be Cleveland’s quarterback of the future.

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh said OLB Tavius Robinson won’t play Sunday against the Steelers but said there is a chance that S Ar’Darius Washington will suit up. (Jamison Hensley)

Steelers

There was a moment in the Steelers’ Week 13 loss to the Bills where the fans were chanting, “Fire Tomlin.” When appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said he doesn’t get the sense that HC Mike Tomlin‘s job is at risk.

“I’ve always felt like if a change ever occurs [with Steelers], it’s going to be because Tomlin doesn’t want to be back there,” Schefter said. “Mike Tomlin — again, I know the people of Pittsburgh don’t like it — hasn’t had a losing season in his 18 years as a head coach. They also haven’t won a playoff game since 2016. It’s both ways. Some people view it one way, other people view it another way. I could say, if they didn’t want Mike Tomlin there, and maybe the message is stale, maybe he moves on like Andy Reid, finds a new home. Yeah, maybe the Steelers fans, clearly, have had enough of Mike Tomlin. They’re not firing Mike Tomlin. That’s not going to happen. We’re not going to get one of these announcements that the Steelers have relieved him of his duties the way that we get from other teams.”