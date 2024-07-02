AFC Notes: Mitch Morse, Kwity Paye, Cade Stover, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

The Colts picked up the fifth-year option for DE Kwity Paye for the 2025 season. Paye responded to a question on whether he aims to get an extension done before then.

“I’m excited that Chris Ballard picked up my fifth year,” Paye said, via Justin Melo of the Draft Network. “I see it as a prove-it thing now more than anything. I want to prove that I’m what this team needs in a pass rusher moving forward.”

“I’m going to get out there and get the sacks, get the production. After I do that, we’ll have those contract discussions next offseason. For the most part, I’m not really worried about that [this year]. I’m worried about having my best season yet. We’ll discuss all that other stuff [contract] next offseason.”

Jaguars

Jacksonville signed C Mitch Morse in free agency despite Pittsburgh’s interest in signing him. Morse described why he chose the Jaguars and named QB Trevor Lawrence as one of the reasons.

“It happened very quick. I got released on a Wednesday and committed to play I think Sunday for the Jags,” Morse said, via SI.com’s John Shipley. “But I went to go visit Pittsburgh and it was between Pittsburgh and Jacksonville. I was really hoping I wasn’t going to like Pittsburgh, and I went there and I loved everything about it. I love Tomlin, I loved the players.”

“I think Trevor was a huge part of that. I wanted to go to football heaven, and not to say the Steelers weren’t that option, they totally were. But something about Trevor and of course Doug and the other guys that I know, it just made that decision easy for me at the end.”

Texans

Houston fourth-round TE Cade Stover mentioned QB C.J. Stroud talked to him before the move was official on draft night.

“I was already on the phone with him before I got drafted that morning,” Stover said, via the Texans All Access podcast. “He was like, ‘Dude, we’re coming to get you. Tell me who likes you.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, these [teams] kind of like me, so if you could get in front of them it would be real nice.'”