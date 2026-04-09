AFC Notes: Myles Garrett, Aaron Rodgers, Browns, Steelers, Ravens

Browns

Browns HC Todd Monken said he’s not worried about DE Myles Garrett‘s absence during voluntary OTA’s.

“First of all, as I’ve said before, this is voluntary for our players to be here,” Monken said, via PFT. “I think if you asked every coach in the NFL, would they like every player to be there? Of course. I think there’s certain parts of what we do from a connection standpoint that I think is important to be here, [as well as] from a schematic standpoint. From a work standpoint? Not so much. And it is our job to make it to where the guys want to be here. I mean, not just by the job, but by the development, the camaraderie, being part of a team. And hell, I’ve been a part of a team since I was five years old — there’s nothing like it. I wouldn’t miss it, because that’s me, that’s how I’m wired. But it is voluntary. Myles will be ready. I’m not worried about Myles.”

Steelers

Mike Sando of The Athletic notes for the second offseason in a row, the Steelers are waiting on QB Aaron Rodgers to decide when he will sign and lead the offense. They also added a veteran receiver by trade again in WR Michael Pittman Jr. One executive said: “They got slower… Rico Dowdle is a comfort signing for Mike McCarthy, who had him in Dallas. Mike knows what he’s getting. Pittsburgh, until they figure out who is going to pull the trigger, is a B-minus team.”

to decide when he will sign and lead the offense. They also added a veteran receiver by trade again in WR One executive said: “They got slower… is a comfort signing for Mike McCarthy, who had him in Dallas. Mike knows what he’s getting. Pittsburgh, until they figure out who is going to pull the trigger, is a B-minus team.” Another executive summarized Pittsburgh’s outlook: “Nothing flashy… The head coach really kept that thing afloat. Tomlin was able to cover up some deficiencies and get them going. They have some receivers that should be an upgrade. Defensively, when those guys stay healthy, they can play well. Are they a Super Bowl-talented team? They can battle for the playoffs, but I do not think they are a Super Bowl team.”

Ravens

Ravens DB Kyle Hamilton admitted that the team hasn’t performed up to expectations and they need to get back on track.

“The standard has not been met and upheld,” Hamilton said, via Jeff Zrebiec. “We need to fix that.“