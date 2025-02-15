AFC Notes: Myles Garrett, Browns, Russell Wilson, Steelers, Bengals Free Agency

Bengals

Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic did a mailbag about the critical decisions the Bengals have to make this offseason.

If the Bengals decide against keeping DE Trey Hendrickson, Dehner would instantly take a first-round pick but thinks a second-round pick with a little bit more is a realistic return.

Dehner thinks negotiations for a long-term deal with WR Ja'Marr Chase could go into training camp but he hasn't heard anyone with doubts that it will get done.

Browns

Browns DE Myles Garrett recently shook things up when requesting to be traded from Cleveland. When appearing on Off the Edge with Cam Jordan, QB Jameis Winston said he talked to Garrett and told him he doesn't sense things are falling apart with the Browns: "What I saw from the [Browns] didn't seem like an organization that was deteriorating." Winston added Garrett told him "You weren't here for 0-16."

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated doesn’t think a lucrative extension solves Garrett’s issues and feels the edge rusher is being forthright about his desire to compete for a Super Bowl.

Steelers

Steelers reporter Mark Kaboly appeared on 93.7 The Fan and stated that he firmly believes the team prefers to keep veteran QB Russell Wilson over Justin Fields.

“The people at the top of the [Steelers] organization that might make the ultimate decisions are number three [Wilson] fans over number two [Fields] fans,” Kaboly said.

When asked about the Steelers’ quarterback situation, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated thinks it is more likely for Pittsburgh to bring in an outside option than bringing back Justin Fields or Russell Wilson.

or Breer writes former Jets QB Aaron Rodgers or Rams QB Matthew Stafford could be appealing to the Steelers. But if they don’t land either quarterback, Breer could see them taking a look at Fields and signing someone to compete with him.