AFC Notes: Myles Garrett Conversations With Browns, Bengals Free Agents, Steelers

Bengals

Browns

Browns DE Myles Garrett spoke about needing to have conversations with the team executives, including GM Andrew Berry, and after doing so believes that Cleveland has the ability to turn things around from a poor 2024 season.

“I’ve talked to [general manager Andrew Berry],” Garrett said, via NFL.com. “How we gonna make the most of all the talent that is here? We’re closer than some may think we are…Everyone wants to know how we can get out of the rut that we’re in and get back to winning games and making a run instead of making plans.” “We share in this frustration,” Berry said on an episode of Hard Knocks. “I didn’t get the job done this year, quite plainly. Obviously, Myles is a huge part of our organization. We envision him going from Cleveland to Canton.”

Steelers

Steelers first-round OT Troy Fautanu says he wasn’t prepared for the MRI results that revealed a season-ending injury after Week 3.

“All I remember was I was crying, and I don’t cry too much,” Fautanu said, via Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “But it was pretty heartbreaking because you have so much expectation coming into this year — especially from myself. I expect a lot of myself with how much work I put in. Obviously, it cut my season short — very short.”

“Mentally, I’ve been wanting to play football. It feels like I haven’t played football in years,” Fautanu added. “I’m excited to attack the offseason. I’ve had my time off these past four months. I’m ready to go.”