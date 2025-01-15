AFC Notes: Myles Garrett Conversations With Browns, Bengals Free Agents, Steelers

Bengals
- Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic notes that the Bengals have 19 unrestricted, two restricted, and four exclusive-rights free agents to decide on, along with cut candidates that could clear anywhere from $30 million to $50 million in cap space.
- Dehner mentions that Bengals DT B.J. Hill could have a market for his services and doesn’t expect the team to bring him back unless it’s for the right price.
- Dehner doesn’t expect the Bengals to pay big to keep pass rusher Joseph Ossai, who may prefer a change of scenery.
- Bengals CB Mike Hilton has been important to the organization, yet Dehner believes he will end up with another team that is willing to pay more than the Bengals.
- As for S Vonn Bell, Dehner says he shouldn’t have been brought back due to age showing in his play and a re-signing won’t happen again with DC Lou Anarumo gone from the team.
- Bengals LB Akeem Davis-Gaither received significant playing time but was unable to prove himself, with Dehner mentioning it is unlikely he will return as the team will bring in a new defensive coordinator.
- Dehner believes that if the Bengals can’t re-sign WR Tee Higgins keeping TE Mike Gesicki could be critical, yet his playmaking skills this past season may give him a market in free agency.
- Veteran OL Cody Ford could stick around according to Dehnher, as he provides the team with a sixth offensive lineman off the bench who can play multiple positions.
- Bengals DE Cameron Sample suffered a torn Achilles in training camp last year but Dehner thinks he could return to the Bengals on a minimum contract while he rehabs from injury.
- Dehner also sees CB Marco Wilson sticking around to compete in training camp, even though he likely won’t be viewed as a solution for the team is still young and has experience.
- Dehner believes the team will bring in new defensive linemen, leaving doubt for the return of DL Jay Tufele. He does see LB Joe Bachie returning for linebacker depth and special teams continuity.
- Bengals OT Trent Brown was listed at 380 pounds for last year’s training camp and then suffered a torn patellar that kept him out for the season. Dehner believes his return will be based on his recovery from the injury which may have been career-ending.
- Bengals TE Tanner Hudson played behind Gesicki and Dehner notes his season will be remembered for a fumble at the goal line against the Patriots and a failed two-point conversion against the Ravens, yet he still could return as he has developed a rapport with QB Joe Burrow.
- At running back, Dehner says the Bengals like Khalil Herbert but will look to add new players behind RB Chase Brown. That includes moving on from RB Trayveon Williams who has had 62 carries in six years with the team and RB Chris Evans who tore his patellar back in August.
- Bengals OL D’Ante Smith also suffered a patellar tendon injury in training camp, which leaves his future with the team in doubt.
- On special teams, Dehner thinks the Bengals are happy with LS Cal Adomitis and should bring him back. They will also likely bring in competition for K Evan McPherson while moving on from K Cade York, who missed the game-winning kick against Denver.
Browns
Browns DE Myles Garrett spoke about needing to have conversations with the team executives, including GM Andrew Berry, and after doing so believes that Cleveland has the ability to turn things around from a poor 2024 season.
“I’ve talked to [general manager Andrew Berry],” Garrett said, via NFL.com. “How we gonna make the most of all the talent that is here? We’re closer than some may think we are…Everyone wants to know how we can get out of the rut that we’re in and get back to winning games and making a run instead of making plans.”
“We share in this frustration,” Berry said on an episode of Hard Knocks. “I didn’t get the job done this year, quite plainly. Obviously, Myles is a huge part of our organization. We envision him going from Cleveland to Canton.”
Steelers
Steelers first-round OT Troy Fautanu says he wasn’t prepared for the MRI results that revealed a season-ending injury after Week 3.
“All I remember was I was crying, and I don’t cry too much,” Fautanu said, via Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “But it was pretty heartbreaking because you have so much expectation coming into this year — especially from myself. I expect a lot of myself with how much work I put in. Obviously, it cut my season short — very short.”
“Mentally, I’ve been wanting to play football. It feels like I haven’t played football in years,” Fautanu added. “I’m excited to attack the offseason. I’ve had my time off these past four months. I’m ready to go.”
