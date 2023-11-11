AFC Notes: Myles Garrett, George Pickens, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns DL coach Ben Bloom thinks DE Myles Garrett is currently in a “sweet spot” with his career given he’s still relatively young: “He’s in a sweet spot in his career. He’s young relatively and has all this experience. You can tell what’s important to him is helping the team win,” via Scott Petrak.

Browns CB Greg Newsome II (groin) is hopeful about being cleared in time to play in week 10 against the Ravens but is currently unsure. (Petrak)

Ravens

Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey said on his Punch Line Podcast he had a source telling him Baltimore was on the verge of acquiring Titans RB Derrick Henry, but a trade never materialized.

“I’m just gonna be completely honest with you,” Humphrey said. “And being that it didn’t happen, it doesn’t really matter. I was sitting here minding my business. . . . I got a text [that] somebody was gonna be suiting up in purple. I got a text that somebody was gonna walk into Baltimore, Maryland, [with] a height [of about] 6-4. I got a text that there was a very high chance that a guy that usually goes by ‘King’ was gonna be in purple and black in M&T Bank Stadium very soon. I was about 85% sure that King Henry would be suiting up for the Ravens. It did not happen. My source was incorrect. He had me thinking it was a done deal.”

In the end, Humphrey feels they are fine going forward with their current running backs.

“He didn’t give me any details,” Humphrey said. “Shoulda, woulda, coulda. (But) do we need another running back? No sir.”

Steelers Steelers OC Matt Canada addressed WR George Pickens‘ frustrations with his lack of involvement in the team’s gameplan offensively. “Me and George get along great. I think George loves football. He loves to play. He wants to win,” Canada said, via PFT. “We talked — me being on the sideline, I talked to George after every series. George was happy we were playing well, wanting to win. Obviously, he wants to — he’s a super talent. He wants the ball. Everybody who plays football at a skill position wants the ball, and they want the ball more. I don’t think you’d find anybody anywhere that doesn’t. We’re in a great spot with that. We’ll continue to go, continue to find ways to win.” Canada added that the double teams Pickens is drawing is helping open up other opportunities for the offense, but they want to continue to get him more involved. “Obviously, GP is an unbelievable talent, has had some great games this year and has drawn a lot of attention,” Canada said. “If you look at the attention he’s drawn the last couple weeks, especially on Thursday, what happened? The run game opened up. Why? Because there’s two guys on George almost every play. Diontae [Johnson], again, had another big night because there’s two guys on George. We can’t let him just be minimized completely. That’s a balance there. We understand both sides of that.”