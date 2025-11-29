AFC Notes: Myles Garrett, Joe Burrow, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow says he felt good in his return, throwing two touchdowns in his first game back from foot surgery.

“There’s no better feeling than that — putting in work for a long time and going out and it paying off,” Burrow said, via Ben Baby of ESPN. “The whole first half, my feet were a little antsy back there. In the second half, I felt a lot more comfortable [and] started putting them where I wanted to.”

“I was a little more mobile than I expected to be to be honest, so that felt good,” Burrow added. “We got a good system on the sideline of changing shoes out and doing what I need to do to stay fresh, so we’ll continue to do that. [It] hasn’t been easy on me through six years from a lot of different angles, but I’ve worked really hard to put myself in a position to be back out there. And a lot of people around me have done the same. There’s been a lot of discussion and a lot of time in the training room, and just a lot that has gone into this. And I’m proud to be back.”

Bengals HC Zac Taylor said WR Jermaine Burton is considered “week-to-week” with his ankle injury, via Ben Baby.

Browns

Browns DE Myles Garrett currently has 18 sacks and needs five more in six weeks to break the NFL’s record for most in a single season, held by Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt.

Garrett said that he has already envisioned breaking the record and plans to continue going out there and doing what he does best to see just how many sacks he ends up with.

“I don’t even think about it as a want — I just think about something that I’m going to knock down,” Garrett said, via Joe Reedy of the Associated Press. “It’s already been written in my mind that it’s going just how far I’m going to take it. So, just going to go out there and do what I do, and whatever number I end up at.”

Garrett currently has more sacks than three teams through Week 12, the 49ers, Bengals, and Panthers. (Russini)

Browns OC Tommy Rees highly praised QB Shedeur Sanders and mentioned how they are showing him examples of when to escape the pocket: “He does a real good job of keeping his eyes downfield as he evades pressure.” (Scott Petrak)

highly praised QB and mentioned how they are showing him examples of when to escape the pocket: “He does a real good job of keeping his eyes downfield as he evades pressure.” (Scott Petrak) Browns K Andre Szmyt missed a couple of field goals and extra point attempts early on in the season, but hasn’t missed a kick since the end of September. Cleveland ST coordinator Bubba Ventrone highly praised Szmyt for bouncing back strongly: “His process has been very good, he’s been consistent in practice and games.” (Scott Petrak)

missed a couple of field goals and extra point attempts early on in the season, but hasn’t missed a kick since the end of September. Cleveland ST coordinator highly praised Szmyt for bouncing back strongly: “His process has been very good, he’s been consistent in practice and games.” (Scott Petrak) Browns DC Jim Schwartz still thinks that rookie DT Mason Graham hasn’t played his best game: “He’s certainly on the rise. I don’t think his best game’s happened yet. I’m really proud of what he’s done and the contributions he’s made.” (Scott Petrak)

Steelers

Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth has 26 receptions for 298 yards and four touchdowns so far this season, and hasn’t recorded more than three receptions in a game since mid-October. Freiermuth understands that the ball is being spread around, but needs to “make the most of my opportunities.”

“I feel like when I get the opportunity, that I can help the offense in a positive way,” Freiermuth said, via Mark Kaboly. “We have a lot of mouths to feed, but I have to make the most of my opportunities.”

Steelers QB Mason Rudolph thinks they need to get Freiermuth more involved.

“Yeah, we’ve got to do it,” Rudolph said. “He’s a special player, and he’s great. He’s great over the middle of the field. That’s where he’s always been at his best. You saw the choice route there. He’s got a good feel. He’s got a good spatial awareness. So, we absolutely have to get him more involved.”

Freiermuth understands that winning is the most important thing.

“At the end of the day, it is all about winning,” Freiermuth said. “I have to make my plays when my number is called. I am ready to go, regardless.”

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin said QB Aaron Rodgers (wrist) has no injury designation and is set to start Week 13 against the Bills: “Full participant today, no injury designation Sunday. All systems go.” (Brooke Pryor)

said QB (wrist) has no injury designation and is set to start Week 13 against the Bills: “Full participant today, no injury designation Sunday. All systems go.” (Brooke Pryor) Tomlin added that WR DK Metcalf (ankle) and LB Alex Highsmith (pec) are good to play, per Pryor.