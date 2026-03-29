AFC Notes: Myles Garrett, Trey Hendrickson, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

According to Mike Garafolo, the Browns are remaining steadfast that they will not trade DE Myles Garrett , just as they were not going to last year: “It was not on the table last year. It is not on the table again this year. The Browns are saying they’re not gonna trade him, and they’ve promised us that we’re not gonna look dumb if we say that. So we’ll see.”

, just as they were not going to last year: “It was not on the table last year. It is not on the table again this year. The Browns are saying they’re not gonna trade him, and they’ve promised us that we’re not gonna look dumb if we say that. So we’ll see.” Browns GM Andrew Berry on the Garrett trade rumors: “Myles is a career Brown. He’s one of the faces of our organization. I think we’ve been very clear both past and present in terms of our goals. I understand all the questions. I don’t really want to waste a ton more breath on the topic.” (Grossi)

on the Garrett trade rumors: “Myles is a career Brown. He’s one of the faces of our organization. I think we’ve been very clear both past and present in terms of our goals. I understand all the questions. I don’t really want to waste a ton more breath on the topic.” (Grossi) Texas A&M WR KC Concepcion will have a 30 visit with the Browns. (Ryan Fowler)

will have a 30 visit with the Browns. (Ryan Fowler) The Browns signed S Daniel Thomas to a two-year, $3 million contract that includes a $285,000 signing bonus and $1.05 million fully guaranteed, with salaries of $1.215 million and $1.345 million. (Wilson)

Ravens

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta noted that the team was planning to acquire pass rushers Trey Hendrickson and Maxx Crosby regardless of whether or not Crosby’s trade fell through. Hendrickson spoke about missing out on the chance to play alongside Crosby and noted that he still likes Baltimore’s chances of making a run at the Super Bowl.

“I was looking forward to rushing with him,” Hendrickson said on Terron Armstead’s The Set podcast. “Like what an incredible opportunity that would have been to have a bookends like that terrorizing quarterbacks, getting running backs to the ground. That’s what got me excited. When I look back, maybe I’ll be more appreciative of how special (the Bengals were), but right now I’m on the hunt for one thing, and that’s to win it all. I’m incredibly blessed to be in an opportunity representing organizations that have done it. I’m excited to be a part of something that there is potential. When you’re talking about No. 8 [Lamar Jackson]throwing the ball around, like, you know it’s a quarterback-driven league. Sean Payton talked about that when I was a rookie [in New Orleans]. There might be 32 teams, but there’s about seven or eight that can win it all, and we’ve got one of them.”

Steelers

Former Steelers TE Jonnu Smith on his former teammate TE Darnell Washington , whom he believes will have a successful career in Pittsburgh: “We play the same position, and he makes me look like a mouse. There’s not a comp out there for him.” (Schultz)

on his former teammate TE , whom he believes will have a successful career in Pittsburgh: “We play the same position, and he makes me look like a mouse. There’s not a comp out there for him.” (Schultz) Texas Tech DT Lee Hunter had a formal Combine interview with the Steelers. (Aaron Wilson)

had a formal Combine interview with the Steelers. (Aaron Wilson) Texas Tech WR Caleb Douglas had a formal Combine interview with the Steelers. (Justin Melo)