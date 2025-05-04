AFC Notes: Najee Harris, Mekhi Becton, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

After spending five years at Alabama, LB Que Robinson was selected in the fourth round by the Broncos, despite being limited to nine games due to an elbow injury.

“I had surgery immediately after the game that I injured it in,” Robinson told media members, via BroncosWire.com. “I’m 100 percent healthy right now. Just coming in, just contributing to the team as much as I can, whether that’s on defense or special teams. I’m just excited to fill whatever role they want me to fill. Just being able to be around some people who have done it at an extremely high level. I’m ready to show my consistency, being able to show how I can be used on first and foremost, first and second downs, and not just third downs as well. Then I can play special teams as well. That’s what I’m most excited about — just trying to help this team win.”

Chargers

The Chargers’ free-agent additions were headlined by OL Mekhi Becton, CB Donte Jackson and RB Najee Harris. Mike Sando of The Athletic cites an anonymous executive who thinks Becton and Harris’ additions represent Los Angeles wanting to play a “physical, hard-nosed brand of football.”

“They want to play a physical, hard-nosed brand of football, and they went out and got a guy who has played tackle and guard, who is big and massive, and is playing his best football,” the executive said. “I think Najee Harris did some really good things with the Steelers, and I was surprised to see him leave.”

Los Angeles has signed eight free agents to one-year deals thus far. Another executive commented that they are doing things “the Ravens’ way,” but feels they could’ve done more with their cap space.

“They signed a bunch of one-year deals with older players, putting a ton of pressure on their drafts,” the executive said. “They are doing it the Ravens’ way. But when you have money to spend, like they did, go get better players.”

One executive said people around the league thought the Chargers would pursue WRs D.K. Metcalf or Davante Adams.

“People wanted them to go after DK Metcalf or Davante Adams,” another exec said. “They stood pat, signed an offensive lineman. The Becton signing does carry risk. Someone already hit lightning in a bottle with him. Why double down and think you can do the exact same thing?”

Chiefs

Chiefs DB Mike Edwards said DC Steve Spagnulo was a major reason why he opted to sign with Kansas City in free agency.

“Spags is one of those guys that likes to use his players to their strengths and likes to use them all over the place. I feel like when I was playing the first time, I kind of got into that rhythm as I got better throughout the season, and I figured out how Spags really wanted to play me and use me all over,” Edward said, via Chiefs Wire. “I feel like he’s just a great coach and he’s going to have everybody in the right spot where they need to be.”

Chiefs LB Jack Cochrane‘s one-year, $2,100,000 contract includes a $400,000 signing bonus, $800,000 of his $1,575,000 contract is guaranteed, up to $100,000 in per-game roster bonuses, and a workout bonus of $25,000. (OverTheCap)