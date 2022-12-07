AFC Notes: Nathaniel Hackett, Broncos, Brandon Staley, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos
- According to Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post, there’s mounting consensus in NFL circles that Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett won’t be back. Said one GM for another team: “They can’t sell that to their fans in 2023.”
- He adds there’s growing speculation that GM George Paton could be on the chopping block as well given several high-profile moves of his that haven’t worked out. The new Broncos owners didn’t hire him either and three execs La Canfora spoke to thought front office changes were more probable than not.
- Hackett said WR Courtland Sutton (hamstring) is unlikely to play in Week 14. (Mike Klis)
Chargers
- According to Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post, the current trend for the Chargers does not bode well for HC Brandon Staley, as the defense is struggling and QB Justin Herbert seems like he’s being wasted in the offensive scheme. A GM for another team said: “They’ve wasted the three cheapest years of Herbert’s career. [Staley] has to go. They can’t keep him.”
Chiefs
- Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes said he suffered a bruise on his foot in the final play of Week 13 against the Bengals but “feels fine” and doesn’t expect it to become an issue. (Matt Derrick)
- Chiefs HC Andy Reid said WR Mecole Hardman (abdomen) is “getting close” to returning and has “a chance” to be activated from injured reserve for Week 14. (Nate Taylor)
- Reid said WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring) returned to practice on Wednesday. (Nate Taylor)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!