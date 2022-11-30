AFC Notes: Nathaniel Hackett, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett isn’t happy with where the team currently sits in the standings, having lost seven of their last eight games.

“Nobody’s as frustrated as I am,” Hackett said, via NFL.com. “This is not where we wanted to be at this time in the season. None of us thought it was going to be like that and that responsibility is fully on me. I want to be the one that can do everything to help this football team. Because we as a group have to come together and try to find a way to win a football game.”We can’t play the way we did yesterday and expect to win a football game. It starts with me from the preparation.”

“I’m the most frustrated,” Hackett added. “I think our fans are great. They want to win. Just like we all do. I don’t blame them for being frustrated. For me, all I know is the work. Put my head down with our staff. I believe in this staff, believe in these players. And we’ve got to get better plays, better execution across the board.”

Hackett said they are not considering a change at quarterback from Russell Wilson: “Not even a thought. Not even a question. Russ is our quarterback.” (Mike Klis)

Chargers

Chargers HC Brandon Staley said DE Joey Bosa (groin) is “progressing well” and is at the team facility but will still need “some time” before practicing. (Bridget Condon)

Chiefs

Chiefs LT Orlando Brown Jr. has had a couple of bumps this season as he’s played out the one-year franchise tag, enough to show why Kansas City was a little hesitant to meet his asking price on a long-term deal. However, the Athletic’s Nate Taylor notes Brown has shored things up to the point where the team would be hard-pressed to find a replacement, let alone upgrade. He says Brown still should be among the team’s top priorities to re-sign this offseason — even ahead of someone like WR JuJu Smith-Schuster who has arguably been better and more consistent.

“Quietly, I might say the thing that no one wants to hear right now,” he said in an interview with 610’s Cody And Gold. “Have you seen the tackle play in college? It’s not as good as the wide receivers coming out of college … I think JuJu fits the offense kind of perfectly, when healthy, when in the role, but also, there’s just more receivers out there … Orlando Brown has played really well over the last month. He does tend to get better as the season goes along. This is why it gets fascinating – I can’t find you a better replacement.”