AFC Notes: Nick Chubb, Zay Flowers, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals WR Jermaine Burton ended his rookie year with just four catches after being a third-round pick in the 2024 draft due to off-field and practice issues. Cincinnati WR Tee Higgins has been impressed with Burton’s route running and engagement level thus far.

“He’s being more consistent,” Higgins said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s website. “He’s come in and out of his routes like he should be, and he’s not asking too many questions because he knows. That’s the way we want it.”

After his rookie year didn’t go the way he imagined, Burton is focusing on consistency to show his potential on the field.

“Come up with better habits, better routines,” Burton said. “Try and stay consistent. Consistency is key. I feel a lot more comfortable with my teammates. Created a lot of bonding and relationships with these guys over the course of the offseason. I feel like I’m closer with the guys. I know my ability. I know my potential and I know what I need to do to show it and I’m doing all these things right now. Hopefully you guys see it real soon.”

Browns

Browns DE Myles Garrett is upset the team has moved on from RB Nick Chubb and even lobbied GM Andrew Berry to bring him back, given his status as a fan favorite and locker room leader.

“I love Nick. I think a lot of the guys who are in this locker room still feel the same way as I do,” Garrett said. “It crushed us to see him get injured and have to battle through, and then it happened again. So, we want the very best for him. Happy to see him still able to play, still able to do his thing. Want to see him go back to being the player that he was and have a smile on his face, continue to ball out. That was part of my talks with AB a couple of months ago, asking about the situation with Nick and how that’s going to work out, and how we can get him back here. I know he means a lot to the fans, but he means a lot to us in the locker room. So, it’s an emotional blow to not have him here. But we’ve got to keep on moving, keep on trucking. We’ve got some very talented backs in that room, some young, hungry guys who have a hell of an example to watch and some shoes to fill. But he’s one of the best to ever do it in the Brown and Orange, and we appreciate everything he’s done.”

Garrett said he has no bad feelings about Chubb continuing his career elsewhere and will continue to root for his friend.

“I won’t put any kind of parameters, expectations, or limits on his future and what he can do,” Garrett added. “He’s broken through all the ceilings that we’ve set forth for him, with the recovery from the injuries he’s had, how substantial they’ve been. And yet, he’s come back, excelled, and been able to play at a high level. It’s tough enough being on an NFL roster. And to come back, being the guy again, toting the rock — he’s special. And I hope he can continue to be that.”

Ravens

Ravens WR Zay Flowers was forced out of both postseason games last season due to a knee injury. He says he feels completely healthy now and is ready to get the season going.

“My knee is great,” Flowers said, via ESPN’s Jamison Hensley. “I feel 100%. I feel like I’m ready for the season. No limits.”

Flowers explained how mentally challenging it was to have to sit out their close loss in the Divisional Round against the Bills after playing every game in the regular season.

“When you play 17 games just to get to the first playoff game and you can’t play in it, it’s always hard. Missing a playoff game is different. At least we get to play [the Bills] in our first game this year.”