AFC Notes: Nick Herbig, Mike McCarthy, Jesse Minter, Ravens, Steelers

Ravens

Ravens HC Jesse Minter admitted that the team may consider adding a wide receiver after losing both Zay Flowers and Ja’Kobi Lane (who could miss extended time with a broken wrist) to injury in the first half of their Week 1 win over the Colts.

“Feel pretty good about where that’s at,” Minter said when asked about Flowers, via Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. “We’ll see how the week goes, though. Ja’Kobi maybe a little bit longer. We’re getting some more things looked at right now and talking to different people. That’s kind of where those two guys are at.”

“I think there’s potential for (an outside acquisition), but again, Tez Walker and Sarratt, I have a lot of confidence in those guys,” Minter added. “Those guys have a ton of reps within our offense. Tez was dealing with something minor this past week, and we sort of pushed him (back). Those two guys, I think, have a real opportunity to get themselves into the boat, get themselves in rhythm. Then, we’ll look at all options to figure out what’s best for the 70 guys we have available (with) the 53 and the practice squad.”

Steelers

Steelers OLB Nick Herbig talked about his initial impression of new OLB coach C.J. Ah You.

“Denzel’s my boy, he kind of just allowed me to be me, play my true self, ball out,” Herbig said, via Steelers Wire. “With the new staff, I like Coach C.J. He brings a different edge to the room. He’s very detailed like with all his drills, all his work. Like you see us over there, bro. We’re working.”

Steelers

It wasn’t pretty for the Steelers, but they did get the win in Week 1 against the Falcons, which is the most important thing. Still, there’s plenty of room for improvement. The offense scored just 13 points, didn’t get the running game untracked, was only 3-of-13 on third downs, and had under 300 total yards.

“We were obviously in a one-score lead plus for most of the game.” Steelers HC Mike McCarthy said via USA Today’s Curt Popejoy. “Offensively, it was a little herky-jerky, starting with me. It’s getting into a flow, was just a bit challenging. Third down was the thing that kind of stood out to me where we maybe got to get more favorable and convert those. But I love the way they battled back. Boy we had some tough flags against us, and that’s football. That’s September football, so we clearly have a lot to correct tomorrow. It’s a good place to be after your first win and know that you have room for improvement.”

Pittsburgh got a huge defensive touchdown from OLB T.J. Watt that proved to be the difference in the final score. McCarthy admitted that the Steelers’ formula this season, despite his background and reputation on offense, might end up looking a lot like Sunday.

“Yeah, I mean, we’re going to have to win with our defense,” McCarthy said via USA Today’s LeeAnn Lowman. “That’s the way this team is built. We’re going to rely on them.”