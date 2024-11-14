AFC Notes: Nico Collins, Anthony Richardson, Will Levis, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts
- The Colts named Anthony Richardson their starter for Week 11 on Wednesday. Shane Steichen said they want Richardson to have a “higher standard” on the details and has “made strides” over the last two weeks: “It’s the attention to detail in everything he does. … It’s got to be a higher standard. Over the last two weeks, he’s made strides in those areas.” (Joel Erickson)
- Richardson said Steichen reassured him that his team as a starter would eventually come again: “He told me my time was going to come again.” (Brett Bensley)
- Richardson said being benched helped him realize how crucial his role is: “You understand the magnitude of everything. You understand the magnitude of the position. You understand the magnitude of the work that you gotta put in.” (James Boyd)
Texans
Texans HC DeMeco Ryans said the team’s decision to not play WR Nico Collins against the Lions didn’t have anything to do with a setback in his recovery.
“No setback with Nico, that was just a game-time decision,” Ryans said, via Around The NFL. “Yeah, I anticipate him practicing (this week).”
Collins’ return to the lineup should help the entire offense, including QB C.J. Stroud, who has not been as sharp without his presence.
“Any time you get a starting receiver back and Nico, a guy who’s been — before he was out, he was the top receiver in the league,” Ryans said. “So, I think any time you get him back, it’s going to help everybody.”
Ryans doesn’t believe the team’s second-half offensive woes comes down to coaching and says the unit simply needs to execute play calls better.
“A lot of people can focus on whatever adjustments defenses make, but it’s about us and our focus and our execution and I’ll continue to speak about that because that’s the only thing that matters to me is the Texans and how we execute and how we operate,” he said. “And right now, first half, we had some really good things that happened that wasn’t all perfect and the second half of the game, we didn’t execute the right way. We couldn’t get plays started. We got penalties, we got negative plays, we’re not blocking the right people on our assignments. So, let’s do that right and then let’s see how we can play and finish in the second half.”
Titans
- Titans HC Brian Callahan is hopeful QB Will Levis can continue “stacking” positive performances, but wouldn’t put a timeline on when they will know whether he’s their quarterback of the future: “The hope is Will Levis can keep stacking games, and improving. Hard to put a timeline on when team will know if he’s “the guy” moving forward.” (Jim Wyatt)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!