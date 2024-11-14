AFC Notes: Nico Collins, Anthony Richardson, Will Levis, Colts, Texans, Titans

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans said the team’s decision to not play WR Nico Collins against the Lions didn’t have anything to do with a setback in his recovery.

“No setback with Nico, that was just a game-time decision,” Ryans said, via Around The NFL. “Yeah, I anticipate him practicing (this week).”

Collins’ return to the lineup should help the entire offense, including QB C.J. Stroud, who has not been as sharp without his presence.

“Any time you get a starting receiver back and Nico, a guy who’s been — before he was out, he was the top receiver in the league,” Ryans said. “So, I think any time you get him back, it’s going to help everybody.”

Ryans doesn’t believe the team’s second-half offensive woes comes down to coaching and says the unit simply needs to execute play calls better.

“A lot of people can focus on whatever adjustments defenses make, but it’s about us and our focus and our execution and I’ll continue to speak about that because that’s the only thing that matters to me is the Texans and how we execute and how we operate,” he said. “And right now, first half, we had some really good things that happened that wasn’t all perfect and the second half of the game, we didn’t execute the right way. We couldn’t get plays started. We got penalties, we got negative plays, we’re not blocking the right people on our assignments. So, let’s do that right and then let’s see how we can play and finish in the second half.”