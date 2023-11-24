AFC Notes: Nyheim Hines, Tim Boyle, Trent Brown, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills RB Nyheim Hines spoke publicly for the first time about losing a year of his NFL career, maintaining that he was simply filling up a jetski with gas when an accident occurred that tore the ACL and LCL in his left knee.

“You know what I tell people? I literally tell people my life is like that movie ‘Final Destination.’ Honestly, there were times I just wanted to scream and cry,” Hines told Zak Keefer of The Athletic. “It was just rehab, man, but it was hard as hell. Two weeks of the worst pain I’ve ever experienced in my life.”

According to the accident report, Hines stopped in a no-wake zone behind a row of boats. As a boat was coming in his direction, he tried to avoid it, but another jetski driven by college teammate Dylan Peebles approached at 20 miles per hour and hit the slowly moving Hines on his right side. Peebles was later charged with careless and reckless operation and for not having the proper boating safety requirements.

“I tried to move to the right of the boat,” Hines said in the accident report. “As I moved to the right, I was hit.”

“I was driving straight and didn’t see a boat in front,” Peebles told the police. “Then my friend saw it and turned and I hit him while he turned. He was going slow (and) I was going 20 mph.”

Hines maintained he wasn’t messing around and was simply trying to be a good guy by fueling the watercraft that he and his friends had rented during a weekend trip in North Carolina. Days after the incident he felt pain in his left knee even though his jetski was hit on the right side and had an MRI that revealed the worst. The incident then caused a contract dispute between Hines and the Bills.

“It’s a terrible look, and that’s been real hard,” Hines continued. “The opportunity I had (this season), and truthfully, not even screwing around on the jet skis. If I was doing jumps or being stupid, I wouldn’t even be really upset (about this). But it’s the fact that I literally wasn’t even riding the jet skis. I was just getting gas. It’s something I’ll grow from. I wasn’t doing anything wrong, but I can’t control everything around me … that’s a position I won’t put myself in, at least until I’m done playing.”

“We were both upset, both parties were upset,” Hines added of the contract dispute. “I didn’t expect for that to happen. They didn’t expect for this to happen. We both had big plans for myself. And they know I hold myself accountable, and they knew that this is gonna kill me more than it kills them. They treated me right at the end of the day and they took care of it and I’m a member of the Buffalo Bills and I look forward to coming back there next year and earning the right to win.”

For now, Hines continues to rehab, practice playing the guitar, take online courses for his bachelor’s degree, and is attempting to get his real estate license. He is still hoping to return to the field for next season.

“I’ll never take a Wednesday practice for granted again,” Hines concluded. “I never took football for granted, truly, but after this, I know what this game means to me. I’d do anything to be back right now. I don’t wanna say it was bad luck, because I don’t really believe in luck, but hopefully the Lord’s just trying to prepare me for something, because it’s been hard. I know I’m not going to forget what I went through, especially the pain.”

Jets

Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett said QB Tim Boyle has a great knowledge of the system and is confident that he’ll be able to execute anything that the team asks of him. He also downplayed Boyle’s unimpressive stats dating back to his years in college.

“I think his command of the system and understanding is something that we really love,” Hackett said, via PFT. “It’s one of those things for us, he’s done everything that we’ve asked. Like I said his preparation is amazing and his understanding is amazing. And now we get a chance to go out there and test it and see how he responds. When it comes to stats, there’s so many different ways to look at numbers. Good, bad. There are people throughout this league that have been very, very good and one of the best ever. And then, all those same people, are not as good. That fluctuates. There are so many things, that’s why this game is so great, so many different things that change that. Personnel. Situations. So many different things.”

Patriots

Patriots OT Trent Brown vehemently refuted the report that he was perpetually late to team practices and meetings.

“That’s [expletive]. It’s a bunch of [expletive]. I’m never late,” Brown said, via Patriots Wire. “Honestly. I’m one of the first ones in and one of the last ones out of the building. If I am late to any meetings or anything, it’s because I’m a grown man and I should be allowed to go to the bathroom. Especially if it’s in between meetings and I’m trying to [go to the bathroom] or if I’m trying to grab something from the training room to be healthier and prepare for practice. It’s a lot of [expletive]. I’m sure you’re not really used to reporting about losing seasons around here, but that’s the type of [expletive] rhetoric that comes to play. I don’t think it’s a coincidence that all season I’ve been the best player on offense and then when I’m not playing, that [expletive] starts happening.”