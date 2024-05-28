AFC Notes: Nyheim Hines, Zay Flowers, George Pickens, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Before the season last year, RB Nyheim Hines suffered multiple torn ligaments in his knee in a scary jet ski accident. Hines signed with the Browns in hopes of a bounce-back season, and he reflected on the life-changing moment.

“Ten months later I process what happened to me as not a blessing in disguise, but it’s something you learn from,” Hines said, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “You learn how things happen, what you can do not to be in that position, and then, honestly, you learned who stands outside with you when it’s raining outside. Everybody’s calling you and asking you for tickets one year and then you tear your ACL and nobody’s calling you and texting you no more.”

“So it was really good for me honestly to see who’s on my side really and, honestly, this is the hardest thing in my life and I truly believe that everything is on the other side of hard. So this is the hardest thing in my life, so if I can get through this hard part, I think the best times are coming for me.”

Ravens

Ravens WR Zay Flowers reflected on their AFC Championship loss to the Chiefs and is using it as motivation heading into the 2024 season.

“Honestly, I still [haven’t] gotten over it,” Flowers said, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “I still think about it, but I know next year, we have a chance to get back there and try to make it to the Super Bowl, so that’s why I’m working every day and going hard every day to get back to that moment.”

Steelers

Steelers WR George Pickens quickly returned to work after losing in the postseason last year. Pickens believes he hasn’t shown his full potential and thinks the new offense can help unlock his complete ability.

“I don’t take a lot of time off,” Pickens said, via Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “Sometimes I don’t even sleep. I’ll pull all-nighters, just thinking about football.”

“I feel like it can benefit a lot. With this type of mindset or scheme, my job is to just get open.”

“I’d probably say 80%,” Pickens added about how much of his ability has been shown. “I can only go off of how the quarterback plays. I can thrive more. … The yardage showed it. I should have made the Pro Bowl.”