AFC Notes: Odell Beckham, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Aaron Wilson mentions that the Bengals’ deal with DE Tarell Basham is for one year at $1.08 million with a $51,000 maximum roster bonus for games active, $50,750 in playtime incentives if he plays 40 percent of defensive snaps, and $50,750 more if he plays 45 percent defensive snaps.

Central Michigan RB Lew Nichols III has already visited with the Packers and will now visit with the Bengals, Broncos, and Lions. (Dave Birkett)

Kentucky CB Carrington Valentine had an in-person visit with the Bengals. (Justin Melo)

Ravens

Ravens OC Todd Monken admires WR Odell Beckham Jr.‘s skillset and said that he’s always been a fan of him dating back to their time together in Cleveland.

“I really like Odell. Odell is super athletic, twitchy. [He] really likes football. I really did [like him],” Monken said, via the team’s website. “I think he’s tremendously skilled, and I like his personality. He likes to compete.”

Monken didn’t fault Beckham for wanting the ball more often and said that every marquee player is exactly like him.

“I don’t know why everybody gets pissed off – like, he wants the ball. Well, really? I don’t know where I’ve been where a great player didn’t want the ball,” Monken said. “I don’t know where a basketball player didn’t want shots or a baseball player didn’t want to get at-bats. That’s what they want; they want opportunities to showcase their ability. I think it’s awesome.”

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson was actively recruiting Beckham to Baltimore. (Ian Rapoport)

Louisville QB Malik Cunningham has met with the Ravens during the pre-draft process. (Ryan Fowler)

Steelers

Aaron Wilson reports that Florida G O’Cyrus Torrence has visited with the Commanders and Steelers and is scheduled to meet with the Bills and Lions.

has visited with the Commanders and Steelers and is scheduled to meet with the Bills and Lions. Ray Fittipaldo mentions that the Steelers hosted Georgia LB Robert Beal on a top-30 visit.