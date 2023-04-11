AFC Notes: Odell Beckham, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

  • Aaron Wilson mentions that the Bengals’ deal with DE Tarell Basham is for one year at $1.08 million with a $51,000 maximum roster bonus for games active, $50,750 in playtime incentives if he plays 40 percent of defensive snaps, and $50,750 more if he plays 45 percent defensive snaps.
  • Central Michigan RB Lew Nichols III has already visited with the Packers and will now visit with the Bengals, Broncos, and Lions. (Dave Birkett)
  • Kentucky CB Carrington Valentine had an in-person visit with the Bengals. (Justin Melo)

Ravens

Ravens OC Todd Monken admires WR Odell Beckham Jr.‘s skillset and said that he’s always been a fan of him dating back to their time together in Cleveland.

I really like Odell. Odell is super athletic, twitchy. [He] really likes football. I really did [like him],” Monken said, via the team’s website. “I think he’s tremendously skilled, and I like his personality. He likes to compete.

Monken didn’t fault Beckham for wanting the ball more often and said that every marquee player is exactly like him.

I don’t know why everybody gets pissed off – like, he wants the ball. Well, really? I don’t know where I’ve been where a great player didn’t want the ball,” Monken said. “I don’t know where a basketball player didn’t want shots or a baseball player didn’t want to get at-bats. That’s what they want; they want opportunities to showcase their ability. I think it’s awesome.

