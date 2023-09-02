AFC Notes: Odell Beckham, Joe Burrow, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase said Joe Burrow (calf) looked good in practice but they want to be sure he’s 100 percent.

“He looked good. I didn’t see hobbling, I didn’t see much. He doesn’t look like he’s having any problems,” Chase said, via ProFootballTalk. “When Joe’s out there, it’s a little more dialed in. He’s stayed positive about the whole situation. It’s all about the health and how he feels. That’s the most important thing this year. We want to get him back, make sure he’s healthy, 100 percent healthy.”

Regarding Burrow’s calf injury, HC Zac Taylor said they are taking things “day to day with how we are going to acclimate” but his return to Wednesday’s practice “gave the whole team a lift,” via Paul Dehner Jr.

Ravens

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta said veteran WR Odell Beckham Jr. is exceeding his expectations: “His body is in very good shape. He takes care of his body. He worked extremely hard this offseason. His attitude is awesome. He’s a leader. He’s a first-in-line guy. He’s a do-the-right-thing guy. He’s just been great. I just really don’t know how to explain it. I would say he’s exceeded my expectations,” per Jamison Hensley.

DeCosta said he "knows" RB J.K. Dobbins wants to be in Baltimore and refused to elaborate on contract negotiations with the running back, per Jeff Zrebiec.

wants to be in Baltimore and refused to elaborate on contract negotiations with the running back, per Jeff Zrebiec. DeCosta reiterated they want to keep Dobbins: “We love JK. I have a strong affinity for him.” (Hensley)

DeCosta thinks HC John Harbaugh did well to limit injuries through training camp: "I feel good. I think Coach Harbaugh did a good job of getting us out of training camp relatively healthy." (Zrebiec)

When asked about a report alleging the Ravens reached out about acquiring Trey Lance from the 49ers, DeCosta said they were never interested in Lance: "I would say that's just bad reporting. If somebody calls you and asks if you're interested in a player and you say 'no' does that mean you're interested in that player?" per Kyle Phoenix Barber.

from the 49ers, DeCosta said they were never interested in Lance: “I would say that’s just bad reporting. If somebody calls you and asks if you’re interested in a player and you say ‘no’ does that mean you’re interested in that player?” per Kyle Phoenix Barber. DeCosta said they aren’t interested in signing any quarterbacks: “We’ve got good quarterbacks. We love our quarterbacks. We weren’t looking to add any quarterbacks at all this training camp. That’s what I would say on that.” (Barber)

Jason Fitzgerald of OverTheCap points out that the Ravens have just $1.6 million left in available cap space.

The Ravens worked out QB Nolan Henderson. (Aaron Wilson)

Steelers

Field Yates notes Steelers WR Gunner Olszewski‘s restructured contract brought his cap figure down to $2.026 million from $2.618 million.