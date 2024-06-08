AFC Notes: Odell Beckham Jr., Deshaun Watson, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Following surgery on a fractured shoulder, Browns HC Kevin Stefanski gave a positive update on how QB Deshaun Watson has looked throughout offseason workouts.

“He’s doing everything he’s supposed to do,” Stefanski said, via Scott Petrak of BrownsZone.com. “He’s attacked this rehab from day one of the rehab. When he gets out there and throws it around — which I know you guys saw last week — he looks like Deshaun Watson.”

According to Aaron Wilson, UDFA OL William Barnes is working out for the Browns on Friday.

is working out for the Browns on Friday. Cleveland signed S Brady Breeze to a one-year, $915,000 contract. (Wilson)

Ravens WR Zay Flowers said WR Odell Beckham Jr.‘s departure will allow him to create his own path and appreciated the experience he brought.

“[It’s] a little bit [different] because [Odell Beckham Jr.] had so much experience that he knew how it was going to go, and he knew how the process was going to play out,” Flowers said, via Ravens Wire. “Now, I can just figure out my own way, take my own path and kind of do my own thing and make my own career my own way.”

OverTheCap points out the Ravens gained $1.2 million on June 1 with the release of Beckham. Baltimore will split his $11.068 million in dead money with $2.77 million in 2024 and $8.3 million in 2025.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson will miss out on a $750k workout bonus after not participating in at least 80 percent of the team’s offseason workouts, per Mike Florio.

will miss out on a $750k workout bonus after not participating in at least 80 percent of the team’s offseason workouts, per Mike Florio. Baltimore OL Andrew Vorhees on being back with the team: “Long time coming. Super thrilled to be out there. You get to go out there and be a part of something that’s way bigger than yourself.” (Jeff Zrebiec)

on being back with the team: “Long time coming. Super thrilled to be out there. You get to go out there and be a part of something that’s way bigger than yourself.” (Jeff Zrebiec) Ravens K Justin Tucker responded to a question about whether he looked to add muscle with a higher chance of making a tackle: “I have put on 3.8 pounds. So, can you guys tell? Probably not. But yeah, I’ll leave it at that.” (Jamison Hensley)

Steelers CB Donte Jackson recalled the conversation he had with the team when he was traded to Pittsburgh.

“When I first got traded here, basically what they said, ‘Get ready to go match, get ready to go follow guys, get ready to go and do what we know you do well,’” Jackson said, via PFT. “Tackling is one of my big strong suits. Being my size, people don’t expect me to come up and hit. So that was another thing that stood out. They just knew I’d be a perfect corner for this system and this division. I’m excited to put my talents and what I’ve been doing my whole career on such a big stage like this one. I can’t wait.”

Jackson believes he’s an all-around solid corner and doesn’t care about where outside circles rank him.

“One thing that always stood the test of time is my ability to make plays, my ability to go out there and match up against the best guys, my ability to go out there and hit and tackle,” Jackson said. “When it comes to playing corner, you can do all the rankings and stuff, but I feel like I’m a complete guy. I don’t really too much care about putting myself up in all that. I just care about being a solid, consistent guy. That’s what I’ve been throughout my career. The tape don’t lie.”

According to Aaron Wilson, the Steelers signed S Grayland Arnold to a one-year, $1.125 million contract, utilizing the veteran salary benefit.

to a one-year, $1.125 million contract, utilizing the veteran salary benefit. Pittsburgh signed CB Cameron Sutton to a one-year, $1.21 million contract. (Wilson)