AFC Notes: Odell Beckham Jr, Haason Reddick, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa said he still needs to see veteran WR Odell Beckham Jr. in practice before determining if he’ll work well in Miami’s offense.

“I think it’s more confidence for him once he’s able to start running and catching balls, and seeing it in that sense with guys across from him,” Tagovailoa said, via the team’s YouTube. “It’s a whole other thing to do that. Then also, he has to know where to line up, and then what that play is, if he has a motion or if he doesn’t have a motion. So that’s where I think we’ll be one of the tougher parts. And it’s not just for him. It’s for everyone and anyone trying to get to know the playbook in this offense.”

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel doesn’t have concerns about Beckham not practicing during training camp.

“I wouldn’t have a level of concern,” McDaniel said, via PFT. “I think as the process goes, you have to put one foot in front of the other and what you don’t want, and what I know Odell doesn’t want, is getting on the grass and then leaving it. So just preparing people to be the version of themselves where they can play confident and convicted. All that is done where there is adversity — I don’t think Odell sees it like that or I don’t think the position room sees it like that because there’s been some opportunities to play football. We have some young guys that have a lot of talent, that need to battle some stuff out to be able to win an NFL job. That’s the biggest thing for the Dolphins team and really that position group. Odell has — his teammates know that he’s working hard because he shows them every day as he gets back on the field where he knows — he didn’t sign up for football to be in meetings. Even though my meetings are super entertaining, I don’t think that was the case. So he’s working his way back to be on the field which is what everyone wants.”

Regarding the Dolphins cutting DT Teair Tart in training camp, McDaniel said he didn’t fit their system: “From a scheme standpoint, it wasn’t totally a fit.” (Barry Jackson)

Jets

When asked about Haason Reddick requesting a trade before ever appearing for the Jets, QB Aaron Rodgers responded that he typically sides with the player but would love to see him join the team.

“There’s always new things in the league,” Rodgers said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “I’ve been around 20 years; I’ve seen a lot of stuff. I think as players we always first try to side with the player because we know what it’s like to be a player. I don’t know him well. I had a couple messages with him, I believe, when he got traded. Obviously, we’d love him to be here, but we don’t judge him for trying to do what’s best for him. I think what’s best for him is to be a Jet because this is going to be a fun ride. But he’s got to make the best decision for him and his family.”

Jets HC Robert Saleh insisted he isn’t frustrated over Reddick’s situation and is still excited about their defensive line.

“It’s not frustrating because I don’t control it,” Saleh said. “But we’re excited about our (defensive line) group. We’re still looking forward for him to get here when he’s ready. When he’s ready, we’ll embrace him with open arms and we’ll attack the moments that he brings us.”

Patriots

Patriots LB coach Dont’a Hightower is in his first year as a coach after a successful NFL career. New England OLB coach Drew Wilkins had great praise for Hightower and believes he will be a tremendous coach.

“I think as a coach the sky’s the limit for him. This guy is going to be a head coach in the NFL,” Wilkins said, via Mark Daniels of Mass Live. “He’s so smart. So gifted as a communicator. And understands the game at such a high level, which makes sense when you realize the defenses that he’s been in. He’s gotten to play with Coach Mayo. Been coached by Coach Mayo. He’s been around greatness. I think every single day he brings that enthusiasm. He brings that enthusiasm. He brings that juice. This is a great coach. This is a superstar in the league that we’re all lucky to be around every day.”