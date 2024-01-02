AFC Notes: Odell Beckham, Kevin Stefanski, Zac Taylor, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals HC Zac Taylor on WR Tee Higgins putting himself back in the game against the Chiefs: “I had in my mind that he was probably out at one point in the game, and I look up and he’s getting a DPI call.” (Ben Baby)

Browns

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski told the media that the team will do what it needs to in Week 18 when it comes to resting players ahead of their playoff appearance.

“You’re just trying to make what’s in the best interest of your football team, whether you play your guys, rest your guys, and as you know, you can’t rest everybody,” Stefanski said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “There are roster limitations to that. We took care of business last week, but we have to finish strong. That’s our mentality, that’s what we’re trying to do.”

Ravens

Ravens WR Odell Beckham, Jr. said Baltimore is the best-run organization in the NFL.

“It’s everything,” Beckham said, via Ravens Wire. “It’s the way the organization is run. It’s the players…This is the best team I’ve been on in the NFL.”