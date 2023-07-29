AFC Notes: Odell Beckham, Nick Chubb, Mike Tomlin, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns RB Nick Chubb has been vocal recently when it comes to the state of the running back market in the NFL and must face the reality that he too could be impacted when the time comes for his next contract.

“I mean, it’s easy for me to say it’s not a big deal, but next year it could be me in the same situation,” Chubb said, via Pro Football Talk. “But for right now, I do have one more year, but I’m here, I’m all in. I’m ready to work [with] my guys.”

“I can’t say I haven’t considered what might happen next year, but I’m so focused and locked in,” Chubb added. “I’m there with those guys, too. I understand the situation. I know it can be me one day and yeah, I’m just kind of playing both sides. I’m here for my team, but I’m also understanding the situation that I could be in.”

Ravens

Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. said he’s feeling good and there are “no real limitations” on him practicing.

“I don’t know percentages; I just feel good,” Beckham said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “I feel like I’m going to continue to work to get back to who I know I truly am.”

Ravens HC John Harbaugh has noticed that Beckham has looked much more comfortable since the minicamp.

“It seems to be that Odell has a good plan, and I see him working himself on a schedule to be ready to start the season,” Harbaugh said. “He’s definitely not where he’s going to be, but you could see the step from the minicamp, so that was a good step in the right direction.”

Steelers

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin isn’t worried about the team not extending his contract this offseason, adding that he’s happy where he’s at and not looking into the future.

“I haven’t thought about it,” Tomlin said, via PFT. “I’m just in a stage in my career where I don’t care about contracts, to be honest with you. I acknowledge that I’ve seen more days than I’m going to see, you know? That’s just the nature of this thing. I appreciate the opportunity. I’m singularly focused. I’m thankful that I’m in a stage in life and in my career that’s a non-issue for me.”