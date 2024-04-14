AFC Notes: Odell Beckham, Tyler Boyd, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Logan Ulrich
Bills

  • ESPN’s Jordan Reid mentions he’s heard the Bills might now be content to trade back and still address their need at receiver with how deep the class is. 
  • Texas WR Xavier Worthy had an apparent visit with the Bills. (Billy Marshall)
  • Oregon WR Troy Franklin says he has an official 30 visit with the Bills. (Ryan Talbot)
  • Kentucky CB Andru Phillips scheduled a 30 visit with the Bills. (Ryan Fowler)
  • The Bills signed RT La’el Collins to a one-year, $1.75 million contract with $1.5 million guaranteed including a $290k signing bonus. Collins can also earn up to $170k in per-game roster bonuses. (Over The Cap)

Dolphins

Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald went through receiver options remaining in free agency for the Dolphins.

Patriots

