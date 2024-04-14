AFC Notes: Odell Beckham, Tyler Boyd, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills
- ESPN’s Jordan Reid mentions he’s heard the Bills might now be content to trade back and still address their need at receiver with how deep the class is.
- Texas WR Xavier Worthy had an apparent visit with the Bills. (Billy Marshall)
- Oregon WR Troy Franklin says he has an official 30 visit with the Bills. (Ryan Talbot)
- Kentucky CB Andru Phillips scheduled a 30 visit with the Bills. (Ryan Fowler)
- The Bills signed RT La’el Collins to a one-year, $1.75 million contract with $1.5 million guaranteed including a $290k signing bonus. Collins can also earn up to $170k in per-game roster bonuses. (Over The Cap)
Dolphins
Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald went through receiver options remaining in free agency for the Dolphins.
- Jackson states WR Odell Beckham Jr. is Miami’s “top choice” but the current gap in finances has prevented it from being finalized.
- Bengals WR Tyler Boyd is another option but he will also likely be on the pricier side which could force the Dolphins away.
- Jackson names Saints WR Michael Thomas as an option but adds Miami has been “mindful of avoiding” players with more extensive injury histories.
- Among the rest of the names, Jackson lists DJ Chark, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Allen Robinson, Hunter Renfrow, Mecole Hardman, Equanimeous St. Brown and Jarvis Landry as realistic options.
- The Dolphins have signed RT Kendall Lamm to a deal that includes a base salary of $1,310,000, a prorated signing bonus of $825,000, per-game roster bonuses of $340,000, a workout bonus of $25,000, a guaranteed salary of $775,000, and will carry a cap number of $2,500,000 for 2024. (Over the Cap)
- Oregon C Jackson Powers-Johnson and Florida State CB Jarrian Jones took official visits with the Dolphins. (Barry Jackson)
- According to Ryan Fowler, the Dolphins hosted TCU S Millard Bradford on a predraft visit.
Patriots
- ESPN’s Jordan Reid mentions the Patriots have done extensive homework on BYU OT Kingsley Suamataia and he’s a prospect to watch for them early in the second round.
- Louisiana-Lafayette TE Neal Johnson had a private meeting with the Patriots. (Aaron Wilson)
- Oregon DL Brandon Dorlus has a reported 30 visit with the Patriots. (Ben Belford-Peltzman)
- UAB WR Tejhuan Palmer took an official 30 visit with the Patriots. (Tony Pauline)
- British Columbia OT Giovanni Manu had an official 30 visit with the Patriots, per Jordan Schultz.
- According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Oregon WR Troy Franklin has a predraft visit with New England.
